UrgentCareTravel to offer coronavirus evaluations via video

March 20, 2020

Mark Schremmer

|

UrgentCareTravel, a medical clinic network located at Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, is launching a telemedicine-based coronavirus evaluation service for truck drivers.

According to UrgentCareTravel, the service will launch next week.

The initial evaluation will be performed via video to promote safety and the well-being of the drivers.

Truck drivers who want to be evaluated are asked to first call their nearest UrgentCareTravel clinic to prepare for the telemedicine evaluation.

Clinic locations and hours of operation can be found here. Drivers will then need to download and install VSee Messenger, a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform, for the telemedicine service, the clinic said.

The service will cost $40. If the provider determines the driver should come to the clinic for further evaluation and possible COVID-19 testing, the $40 will be applied to those costs.

In addition, UrgentCareTravel said it is readying all of its clinics with the COVID-19 test kits, Personal Protective Equipment and a clinic COVID-19 procedure to ensure the safety of the driver, other clinic patients and the UrgentCareTravel clinic team.

For information about coronavirus symptoms and tips on how to minimize exposure, click here.

OOIDA and Land Line Media are compiling the latest updates from federal and state governments on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Mark Schremmer

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and nearly two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

Sonic in Arkansas features drive-thru for big rigs

Products & Services

Sonic in Arkansas features drive-thru for big rigs

The Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Fordyce, Ark., was created with a drive-thru specifically built to accommodate drivers of big trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | March 19

Truck stops take steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

Products & Services

Truck stops take steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

The three major truck stop chains are all taking steps toward preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus through various changes in protocols.

By Mark Schremmer | March 16

DAT Solutions

Products & Services

DAT Solutions: Spot truckload rates, volume tick higher

Spot truckload rates flicker a little higher, but the effect of coronavirus on Chinese imports looms over shipping. Retailers expect much fewer imports.

By Special to Land Line | March 12

DAT Solutions

Products & Services

DAT Solutions: Spot market makes small gains ahead of uncertain March

Truckload rates remain seasonally low, but what will March bring? Coronoavirus hasn’t affected rates much so far, DAT Solutions says, but that may change.

By Special to Land Line | March 04