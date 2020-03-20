UrgentCareTravel to offer coronavirus evaluations via video

UrgentCareTravel, a medical clinic network located at Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, is launching a telemedicine-based coronavirus evaluation service for truck drivers.

According to UrgentCareTravel, the service will launch next week.

The initial evaluation will be performed via video to promote safety and the well-being of the drivers.

Truck drivers who want to be evaluated are asked to first call their nearest UrgentCareTravel clinic to prepare for the telemedicine evaluation.

Clinic locations and hours of operation can be found here. Drivers will then need to download and install VSee Messenger, a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform, for the telemedicine service, the clinic said.

The service will cost $40. If the provider determines the driver should come to the clinic for further evaluation and possible COVID-19 testing, the $40 will be applied to those costs.

In addition, UrgentCareTravel said it is readying all of its clinics with the COVID-19 test kits, Personal Protective Equipment and a clinic COVID-19 procedure to ensure the safety of the driver, other clinic patients and the UrgentCareTravel clinic team.

