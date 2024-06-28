Uptick in computer shipments at southern border boosts cross-border freight in April

Returning to an upward trend that began three and a half years ago, cross-border freight hauled by trucks went up significantly in April, largely the result of a surge in computer-related freight at the southern border.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, truck freight valued at more than $90.5 billion was hauled across the borders in April. That was an increase of 5% from March and represented a rise of 11.5% compared to April 2023.

April’s year-to-year increase was the largest since January 2023, when trucking cross-border freight went up by nearly 13%. Trucking freight across North America has been trending upward since November 2020, with only three decreases since then: a 2% decrease in February 2021, a 1% decrease in December 2023 and a 4.5% decrease in March.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border rose by 2.5% compared to April 2023. At the southern border, the value of freight skyrocketed by 19%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($6.1 billion, down 0.5%), vehicles/parts ($5.6 billion, up 5%) and electrical machinery ($2.6 billion, up 13%). At the Mexican border, top commodities included computers/parts ($12 billion, up 38%), electrical machinery ($11.5 billion, up 17%) and vehicles/parts ($7.4 billion, up 10%).

By weight, cross-border freight hauled by trucks went up by 9% compared to the previous year and increased by 3% compared to March. Year-to-year, North American truck freight by weight has increased only six times since July 2022, with three of those increases in 2024.

Top Canadian commodities for trucking by weight included wood (up 7%), vehicles (up 10%) and iron/steel (up 9%). In Mexico, the top three commodities were edible vegetables/roots (up 3.5%), vehicles (up 2%) and edible fruits/nuts (up 4%).

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached nearly $138 billion in April. That was an increase of 9% compared to the previous year and a gain of 3% compared to the previous month.

April’s year-to-year increase broke up a downward trend that began a year ago. In 2023, cross-border freight dropped in eight months, including a seven-month streak that started in March. However, the value of North American freight has increased four times since October.

Canadian freight was up 3% compared to the previous year, whereas Mexican freight rose by 15%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went up by 8% compared to April 2023 and increased by 3% compared to March.

All modes of freight transportation but one experienced a rise in freight by value in April compared to the previous year: pipeline up 14%, vessel up 5% and rail up 3%. Airfreight went down by 3%. LL