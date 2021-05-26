A gradual reopening of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge in Quebec, Canada, is scheduled to begin on May 31, according to Transport Minister François Bonnardel, who released the plan May 25.

“More than 100 people worked hard over the long weekend to quickly arrive at this intervention plan allowing the partial reopening of the bridge safely as of May 31,” Bonnardel said.

Subject to change, the reopening plan consists of:

One lane per direction starting May 31.

Two lanes in the peak direction and one lane in the off-peak direction starting June 7.

Two lanes per direction starting June 14.

Three lanes per direction or full capacity on June 21.

Continued bridge work during this time will include replacing damaged rods, additional external reinforcement, and continued reinforcement of support beams.

Bonnardel said all updates in regards to dates and times of each reopening will be provided via news release. He added, the repair work will continue around the clock (24/7).

The initial closure of the bridge, which is a vital commuter route connecting Montreal’s West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, came on May 20 as a result of safety concerns.

Since the closure, traffic has been diverted to Highways 20 and 30 with tolls on Highway 30 temporarily suspended. The Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter train line is also offering free service during this time.

Reports indicate human error during maintenance work may have been a factor in the bridge closure, which also forced some area schools to close.

During peak traffic times, it is estimated that approximately 87,000 vehicles – 10% of which are trucks – use the 1.2 miles of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge daily.

Originally built in 1965, repairs to the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge have totaled $87 million in government funds as of 2018, with another $45 million to be spent on the structure by 2028, according to a CBC News report. LL