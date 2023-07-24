Updated MileMaker software launched

A new version of the MileMaker mileage and routing software is now available following the launch of the company’s new app.

The new MileMaker API Version 2 provides improved web services and integration with any third-party application, said a news release.

Chicago-based MileMaker says traffic-influenced routing provides more accurate pickup and delivery times while aiding in planning more efficient and precise routes.

“The inclusion of Guide 20 in MileMaker Web Services opens up routing possibilities for freight shippers and carriers,” John Barrett, director of product at MileMaker, said in a news release. “With its advanced set of features, the new version includes enhanced route optimization, traffic-influenced routing, hazmat routing, accurate address geocoding and search, and comprehensive mapping functionalities. This integration empowers organizations to streamline their logistics operations, improve fleet efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure timely and reliable deliveries.”

MileMaker said its updated version adheres to Open API specification, the industry standard for describing RESTful APIs, thus improving developer experience across all programming languages and tools.

All road networks within the United States, Mexico and Canada are covered by the software.

Map data is curated by in-house GIS experts to ensure routes adhere to transportation industry requirements for legal and safe transit for a variety of truck and load configurations, said the news release.

According to the company, the latest update is part of MileMaker’s official separation from Rand McNally to become its own entity.

“The move allows MileMaker to focus its investments and resources on enhancing their product portfolio and improving customer satisfaction,” said the news release.

With its dedicated team of GIS experts, the company says the MileMaker software provides more truck-specific attributes than any other routing software.

More information about MileMaker is available at MileMaker.com. LL