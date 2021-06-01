On average, diesel prices are higher than they were a week ago, but not everyone is paying more for diesel this week.

According to the weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on May 31, the national average per gallon of diesel is $3.255, up from $3.253, a week ago. However, in the Lower Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast, the report showed a drop in prices.

A jump of 1.5 cents in the New England, Rocky Mountain and West Coast less California regions were the largest reported.

The highest price per gallon in the California region, while the Gulf Coast features the lowest price.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 86.9 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.255, up one-fifth of a cent.

East Coast – $3.239, up two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $3.165, up 1.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.414, up four-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.135, down one-fifth of a cent.

Midwest – $3.197, down one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.027, down one-fifth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.377, up 1.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.762, up 1.1 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.41, up 1.5 cents.

California – $4.055, up four-fifths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by four-fifths of a cent to $3.19, according to a Tuesday, June 1, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The Central Atlantic reported the highest surge with a 7.2-cent increase this week. The California region still has the highest price on average in the country.

Prices are lower than they were a week ago in the Lower Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions. The Gulf Coast is also the only region with a price per gallon of less than $3.00.

The U.S. average diesel price is 92.9 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.19, up four-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.231, up 2.2 cents

New England – $3.134, up one-half of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.426, up 7.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.104, down 1.1 cents.

Midwest – $3.153, up one-half of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.997, down two-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.381, up one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast – $3.584, up 1.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.308, up 1 cent.

California – $3.987, up 1.7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.185 for Tuesday, June 1.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.177 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.083 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.41 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

