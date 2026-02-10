Unsafe truck drivers face new heat from lawmakers

Work is heating up at state capitols to keep unsafe truck drivers off the road.

So far this year, lawmakers across the country are pushing new rules to make sure truck drivers can speak and understand English. States are also taking a closer look at non-domiciled CDL holders and undocumented truck drivers behind the wheel.

Feds get the ball rolling

Federal law already says truck drivers must read road signs and speak English well enough to follow directions. But for nearly a decade, drivers who failed that rule were often still allowed to keep driving.

Last year, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association pushed to bring back real penalties. Soon after, President Donald Trump signed an order restoring enforcement.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance followed up by bringing back penalties for drivers who don’t meet English requirements.

Utah

A Utah House bill aims to ensure that future truck drivers can read and speak English before hitting the road.

Research from the OOIDA Foundation shows Utah recorded nearly 300 English-language violations between June and December 2025.

Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Riverton, says the bill is part of a nationwide push to clean up bad training practices.

HB118 would require CDL applicants and truck driving schools to sign forms confirming that the driver can speak English.

Truck drivers would need to talk with the public, understand road signs, answer officials’ questions, and complete reports. Training schools would also have to report pass rates and track where students trained.

Pierucci said it is a straightforward bill.

“I view (the bill) as a protection for the student because it’s unfair to require them to pay all that money, and then not be able to actually pass,” Pierucci said. “They may know the material, but not be able to articulate it in English.”

Rick Clasby of the Utah Trucking Association said the group “vigorously” supports the bill. He said the bill covers a sensitive issue for trucking associations nationwide.

“We highly support this recommendation and appreciate that it does two things: it ensures safety and language proficiency, and it protects those students who might be taken advantage of by having to go to school multiple times or not be able to pass the test at the conclusion of their training,” Clasby said.

The House Transportation Committee advanced the truck drivers’ bill 8-2.

Lawmakers who opposed it raised concerns about “the current political climate.” They also questioned who would decide English proficiency.

Pierucci attempted to address the concern before the vote.

“The schools, if they are operating in good faith, should have someone who is already doing that assessment, as it is federal guidelines now,” Pierucci said. “I would hope they are flagging that already.”

HB118 now awaits more House action.

Arizona

Two Arizona bills cracking down on English proficiency have also moved forward.

Arizona ranks second only to Texas for English-language violations since last summer, according to the OOIDA Foundation.

HB2443 would require truck driver applicants to prove English proficiency. They would take an added test covering reading, speaking, writing, and listening.

Rep. Chris Lopez, R-Casa Grande, has a background in trucking. He said public safety depends on clear communication.

“Large and heavier vehicles pose greater danger if operated by drivers who cannot fully understand safety rules, emergency procedures, or enforcement instructions,” Lopez said.

He added that his bill ensures Arizona aligns with federal standards.

A second bill, HB2446, would apply to truck drivers already on the road. Drivers would have to answer questions and read signs in English during roadside inspections. Translation apps and interpreters would be banned.

Drivers who fail would be placed out of service.

The Arizona Trucking Association opposes the bills, warning they could threaten federal funding. The group instead calls for national standards.

Both bills passed committee and await further House votes.

Indiana

Indiana House lawmakers voted 90-3 to pass a bill tightening English rules for truck drivers.

HB1200 is sponsored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie. The bill would require future truck drivers to prove they can speak English well enough to drive safely.

Drivers would need to communicate with the public. They also must be able to read road signs, answer officials’ questions, complete reports, and safely operate a truck.

“(The bill) makes it very clear that if you’re going to have a CDL in the state of Indiana, and apply for a CDL in the state of Indiana, that you will be English proficient,” Pressel said. “You will be able to speak the language. You will be able to read the signs, and you will have to take the test that way.”

HB1200 now heads to the Senate. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.