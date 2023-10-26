Underride advisory committee to tackle operational hurdles

Discussion of operational hurdles will be among the agenda items for an upcoming meeting of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Advisory Committee on Underride Protections.

The committee, which is tasked with making recommendations on safety regulations related to underride crashes, will have its second meeting on Nov. 15.

Underride crashes most commonly occur when a car slides underneath a tractor-trailer. Safety groups have long called for additional underride protections, and Congress required the creation of the advisory committee as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Side underride guard mandate?

Regulations already require rear underride guards, but NHTSA is considering the idea of mandating side underride guards. The agency issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking in April and is now in the process of reviewing about 2,000 comments.

Many of those comments express concern about the cost and operational issues that would be caused by installing the guards. NHTSA’s research in the notice estimated that equipping new trailers and semitrailers with side underride guards would cost as much as $1.2 billion.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, told the agency that the cost of a mandate would drive safe truckers out of the industry.

“Experienced truck drivers are the safest drivers, and we need to do everything possible to keep experienced truckers in the workforce and keep our roadways safe,” OOIDA wrote. “An experienced driver is much safer than an inexperienced driver relying on unproven technology. NHTSA notes throughout the (proposal) that the costs would range in the thousands of dollars for carriers and drivers. These higher costs will be especially detrimental for small-business truckers and independent owner-operators, who are the safest and most experienced drivers across the industry.”

Many truck drivers commented with concerns the guards will cause tractor-trailers to get stuck while attempting to cross railroad tracks. Doug Smith, an OOIDA board member who serves on the underride committee, mentioned this concern at the meeting in May.

“There are 162,827 public railroad crossings,” he said. “There are 1,160 low-clearance railroad crossings, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. I’m pretty sure there is no one else on this committee who has experienced the sheer terror of being grounded on a railroad crossing.”

Second meeting

Operational concerns, such as railroad crossings, high curbs and weather factors, are expected to be discussed at the advisory committee’s next meeting.

According to a notice from NHTSA, the meeting is scheduled for 12:30-4:30 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 15.

The agenda includes time for underride discussion focused on issues regarding target population, underride guard and other crash-avoidance technologies and operational hurdles.

Those wishing to attend the virtual meeting can register on the NHTSA website up to a week in advance. LL