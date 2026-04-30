UCR fee proposal draws resistance

Small-business truckers have voiced concerns about a proposed 20% increase in UCR fees for 2027.

In a proposal released in early April, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced that the Unified Carrier Registration Board of Directors recommended a fee increase that will vary from $9 to $9,329, depending on the applicable fee bracket.

UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number, regardless of whether they are using that DOT number or whether it is marked interstate.

“While I understand the need to address funding shortfalls and maintain motor carrier safety programs, I am concerned about the impact of a roughly 20% fee increase on small businesses,” Leila Valencia wrote in comments submitted to FMCSA. “Many carriers operate with limited margins, and even moderate fee increases can add financial strain. The proposal notes that many affected entities are small businesses, yet concludes that the impact is not significant. I encourage the agency to reconsider this assessment.”

Valencia submitted one of more than a dozen comments in response to the proposed fee schedule for 2027.

Proposed UCR fees for 2027

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $55 3-5 $167 6-20 $333 21-100 $1,163 101-1,000 $5,548 1,001 and above $54,165

UCR fees for 2026

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $46 3-5 $138 6-20 $276 21-100 $963 101-1,000 $4,592 1,001 and above $44,836

FMCSA originally announced that it was giving the public until May 7 to comment on the fee increase. In a notice scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on Friday, May 1, the agency said it is extending the comment period until May 26.

“The purpose of the comment extension is to provide an opportunity for the public to access the supporting documentation regarding fee calculations for the 2027 registration year,” FMCSA wrote.

To submit a comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter FMCSA-2025-0655.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has also been critical of UCR, calling it nothing more than a “slush fund” for states. LL