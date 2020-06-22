UCR enforcement set to begin July 1

Enforcement of the 2020 Unified Carrier Registration Plan is set to begin in a little more than a week.

In April, UCR announced that enforcement would be delayed until July 1.

“State enforcement of UCR registration requirements commonly begins Jan. 1,” the website stated. “But since the opening of the 2020 registration period was delayed by several months due to a delay in the approval of fees, and with the more recent crisis brought on by the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, UCR is requesting that states delay enforcement until July 1.”

The fees for the UCR 2020 registration year were finalized in February.

“For the third consecutive year, those businesses subject to UCR will see a reduction in fees,” the UCR website stated. “The fee reductions for 2018-2020 are based on recommendations from the UCR Board of Directors to FMCSA following several years of higher than expected collections.”

According to the FMCSA’s final rule, the fees will be reduced by 14.45% below the 2018 registration fee level to ensure that fee revenues collected do not exceed the statutory maximum.

Registration is open and can be completed here.

The 2020 UCR fees:

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $59 3-5 $176 6-20 351 21-100 $1,224 101-1,000 $5,835 1,001 and above $56,977

“The fees beginning with the 2021 registration year will remain at the same level as the fees for the 2020 unless there is a future adjustment,” the final rule stated.