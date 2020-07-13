U.S. retail diesel price barely changes from a week ago

The U.S. average diesel fuel price per gallon barely changed from one week ago, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, July 13, sitting steady at $2.438 per gallon.

The Central Atlantic price for diesel fuel was the only regional average to sway more than a penny. There the average diesel fuel price increased 1.1 cents.

The Gulf Coast hangs onto the lowest regional average price for a gallon of diesel, $2.198. California has a lock on the highest average price at $3.251, nearly a penny less than last Monday’s report.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 61.3 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.438, up one-tenth of a cent.

East Coast – $2.531, up two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.65, down one-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.707, up 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.387, down one-tenth of a cent.

Midwest – $2.313, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.198, down three-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.345, no change.

West Coast – $2.954, down three-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.594, down one-fifth of a cent.

California – $3.251, down nine-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average retail price for diesel fuel per gallon in the U.S. on Monday, July 13, went up 1 cent from a week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The largest regional average increase in the price of diesel was in the Gulf Coast. Despite an increase of 2.6 cents, the Gulf Coast still has the lowest average price among the regions of the U.S.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.318, up 1 cent.

East Coast – $2.475, up a half cent.

New England – $2.612, up one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.657, up three-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.355, down four-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.252, up 1 cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.196, up 2.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.251, down a half cent.

West Coast – $2.701, up a half cent.

West Coast without California – $2.478, up one-fifth of a cent

California – $3.128, up three-fifths of a cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.439 for Monday, July 13.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.437 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.423 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.006 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

