The United States Department of Transportation and Transport Canada announced a plan to minimize climate change as it relates to the transportation sector.

“A new focus on climate will reinforce our already vast cooperation portfolio across all models of transportation to ensure safe, secure and efficient transportation networks of today, while preparing for the innovations of tomorrow,” the U.S. DOT and Transport Canada said in a joint statement on Feb. 25.

The plan supports Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership and the “Transport Matters of Mutual Interest,” which was signed by the U.S. and Canada in 2016. It “will accelerate policy actions that help our transport sectors grapple effective with climate change,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in the statement.

“A healthy environment and economy supports the goals of both countries to ‘build back better’ from the COVID-19 pandemic”

Working in cooperation with federal department and agencies, the plan aims toward a zero-emission vehicle future through ambitious vehicle standards to improve fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gases from light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles.

Incentives for installing electric charging stations and refueling stations for clean fuels as well as solutions to decrease emissions and advance the use of cleaner fuels in rail transportation are also part of the plan. The countries intend to work together to accelerate the achievement of 100% zero-emission vehicle sales for light-duty vehicles and increase the supply of and demand for zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicle.

In addition, goals for lower emissions in the aviation and maritime sectors by 2050 are in place.

“We are committed to partnering in key international forums, including the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Maritime Organization. We will engage in processes to advance a new long-term aspirational goal in line with our vision for decarbonizing the aviation sector, and continue to participate in the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation. We plan to work towards achieving the ambition reflected in the Initial IMO Strategy on reduction of (greenhouse gas) emissions to halve emissions from ships by 2050 compared to 2008 levels,” the U.S. DOT/Transport Canada statement said.

“The transport sector constitutes one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions for both nations and in light of the integrated nature of our transportation sectors, we are committed to fight climate change and limit the environmental impacts from our transportation networks.” LL