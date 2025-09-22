U.S. DOT seeks nominations for committee on human trafficking

The U.S. Department of Transportation is asking individuals in the transportation industry to provide insight on countering human trafficking.

On Sept. 11, the department published a notice seeking nominations of people to serve on the DOT Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking.

Established in 2018 as a result of the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act, the committee is tasked with making recommendations to the secretary of transportation regarding ways to counter human trafficking in the transportation industry. Reports are required to be filed every three years.

According to the U.S. DOT, those triennial reports include “recommendations for countering human trafficking, an assessment of best practices by transportation stakeholders and human trafficking violations involving commercial motor vehicles.”

The committee is comprised of 15 individuals representing trafficking advocacy organizations, law enforcement and the trucking, bus, rail, aviation, maritime and port sectors. The department said members of the Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking must:

Actively participate in committee deliberations

Contribute substantively to the committee’s work

Review complex materials

Participate in and produce subcommittee work

Prepare for meetings outside of scheduled committee sessions

Consult with stakeholders

Conduct online research

Draft content for the report

Translate specialized knowledge into actionable recommendations

Officials said the committee is expected to meet quarterly, with subcommittees meeting on a monthly basis. Meetings are held virtually unless otherwise required by law or approved by the secretary.

Members of the Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking can be self-nominated or nominated by another individual or organization. To be considered, the following must be submitted for each nominee:

Name, title and relevant contact information of the person to be considered

A letter of support from a company, union, trade association or academic or nonprofit organization on letterhead containing a brief description of the nominee’s counter-trafficking expertise and why he or she should be considered for membership

A short biography of the nominee, including professional and academic credentials, counter-trafficking expertise and accomplishments and any experience serving on advisory committees

An affirmative statement that the nominee meets all committee eligibility requirements

Nominations must be received no later than Oct. 14 and can be made online at Regulations.gov using Docket No. DOT-OST-2025-0898-000. LL