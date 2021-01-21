U.S. DOT leadership positions announced

Several key positions at the U.S. Department of Transportation were announced on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Lana Hurdle, deputy assistant secretary for the budget and programs, will serve as the acting Secretary of Transportation until nominee Pete Buttigieg is confirmed. Buttigieg’s Senate confirmation hearing was Thursday.

Also noteworthy, Meera Joshi has been named the deputy administrator of the U.S. DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“This experienced team looks forward to getting right to work on behalf of the American people to deliver on policies and projects that will create jobs, equitably serve all Americans, and meet the climate crisis,” said Carlos Monje Jr., senior adviser to the secretary and acting chief of staff. “President Biden has been clear. Stronger infrastructure is a key to building our country back better than it was before.”

Joshi previously was commissioner of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.

It is unclear when an FMCSA administrator will be named.

James “Wiley” Deck has served as the FMCSA’s deputy administrator since Aug. 31.

Other U.S. DOT positions named Thursday include: