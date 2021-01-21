U.S. DOT leadership positions announced
January 21, 2021
•Land Line Staff
Several key positions at the U.S. Department of Transportation were announced on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Lana Hurdle, deputy assistant secretary for the budget and programs, will serve as the acting Secretary of Transportation until nominee Pete Buttigieg is confirmed. Buttigieg’s Senate confirmation hearing was Thursday.
Also noteworthy, Meera Joshi has been named the deputy administrator of the U.S. DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
“This experienced team looks forward to getting right to work on behalf of the American people to deliver on policies and projects that will create jobs, equitably serve all Americans, and meet the climate crisis,” said Carlos Monje Jr., senior adviser to the secretary and acting chief of staff. “President Biden has been clear. Stronger infrastructure is a key to building our country back better than it was before.”
Joshi previously was commissioner of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.
It is unclear when an FMCSA administrator will be named.
James “Wiley” Deck has served as the FMCSA’s deputy administrator since Aug. 31.
Other U.S. DOT positions named Thursday include:
- Amit Bose, deputy administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration.
- Ann Carlson, chief counsel for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- Florence Chen, special assistant for policy.
- Casey Clemmons, special assistant for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
- Steve Cliff, deputy administrator for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- Christopher Coes, principal deputy assistant secretary for transportation policy.
- Nuria Fernandez, deputy administrator for the Federal Transit Administration.
- Robert Hampshire, principal deputy assistant secretary for research and technology.
- Maurice Henderson, senior adviser.
- Danielle Hirshberg, deputy chief of staff for operations.
- Justine Hong, director of executive secretaria.t
- Robin Hutcheson, deputy assistant secretary for safety policy.
- Subash Iyer, chief counsel for the Federal Transit Administration.
- Tatjana Kunz, special assistant for policy.
- Lucinda Lessley, deputy administrator for the Maritime Administration.
- Diana Lopez, Senior Advisor to the Administrator, Federal Railroad Administration.
- Irene Marion, director of the departmental Office of Civil Rights.
- Edward McGlone, deputy assistant secretary for congressional affairs (House).
- Philip A. McNamara, assistant secretary for administration.
- A. Bradley Mims, deputy administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration.
- Carlos Monje Jr., senior adviser and acting chief of staff.
- Allie Panther, White House liaison.
- Alex A. Peña, special assistant to the general counsel.
- Carol A. (Annie) Petsonk, principal deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs.
- Stephanie Pollack, deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.
- John Putnam, deputy general counsel.
- Will Rasky, special assistant for governmental affairs.
- Courtenay Raymond, director of scheduling and advance.
- Andrew Rogers, chief counsel for the Federal Highway Administration,
- Laura Schiller, chief of staff.
- Michael Shapiro, deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.
- Sophie Shulman, deputy chief of staff for policy.
- Dani Simons, assistant to the secretary and director of public affairs.
- Charles Small, deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs.
- Mohsin Syed, principal deputy assistant secretary for congressional affairs (Senate).
- Charlene Wang, special assistant for the Federal Highway Administration.
- Victoria Baecher Wassmer, deputy assistant secretary for finance and budget.
- Vinn White, senior adviser for implementation.
- Laurence Wildgoose, assistant administrator for policy, international affairs, and environment for the Federal Aviation Administration. LL