U.S. DOT address traffic fatalities by improving local roads

February 3, 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

The Biden administration has released $800 million for more than 500 infrastructure projects that improve roads and address traffic fatalities.

According to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release, the money is being funneled through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. Established through President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the grant will provide $5 billion over five years for projects that prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.

Among the projects receiving funding through this first round of grants:

  • $19.7 million for Hillsborough County, Fla., to implement low-cost and proven safety measures including sidewalks, bicycle lanes and speed management to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users and drivers at approximately 22 locations in the county.
  • $10.4 million for Fayette County, Iowa, to address roadway departure crashes along approximately 50 miles of roadway through shoulder widening, rumble strips and other low-cost treatments. Lane departure crashes account for nearly 60% of the fatalities and serious injuries in the area.
  • $24.8 million for Detroit to redesign existing transportation infrastructure in high crash areas and places with inadequate pedestrian infrastructure to focus on pedestrian and bicycle safety, and safer speeds for vehicle traffic.
  • $4.4 million for Charlotte, N.C., to help implement the city’s Vision Zero strategies to reduce risky roadway behavior through infrastructure improvements, with a focus on safer intersections and pedestrian-involved crashes.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicle crashes cost society around $340 billion in 2019 alone. When quality-of-life valuations are considered, the total value of societal harm from motor vehicle crashes in 2019 was $1.37 trillion. Traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021.

“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”

The Safe Streets and Roads for All grants are broken up into two categories: action plan grants and implementation grants.

Action plan grants “assist communities that do not currently have a roadway safety plan in place to reduce roadway fatalities, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive set of actions,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Implementation Grants provide funding for communities to implement strategies and projects that will significantly reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Of the 510 Safe Streets and Roads for All grants, more than 90% are action plan grants. LL

 

PrePass

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

FMCSA. US Capitol photo by Eric

Federal

AASHTO, state DOTs voice concerns over emergency declaration limits

Several organizations and state DOTs have voiced concerns about FMCSA’s proposal to place limits on emergency declarations.

By Mark Schremmer | February 03

Truck parking photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

Federal

Bost continues push for truck parking

At a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., continued efforts to pass his truck parking bill.

By Mark Schremmer | February 01

Aerial of Brent Spence Truss Bridge Closed for Structural Repairs

Federal

Projects critical to freight receive more than $1B in federal funding

The federal government has released more than $1 billion in infrastructure funding, and several projects are noteworthy to the trucking industry.

By Tyson Fisher | February 01

Graphic depicting automated driving system-equipped vehicles. Image by metamorworks

Federal

FMCSA seeks more feedback on automated driving systems

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration needs more information before it can move forward with a rulemaking on automated driving systems

By Mark Schremmer | January 31