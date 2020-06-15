U.S. diesel fuel price increases slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price went up almost 1 cent from one week ago, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, June 15, to a national average of $2.403 per gallon.

The Energy Information Administration reports the average price for a gallon of diesel changed not at all for a couple of regions and barely changed for others.

California’s average price for a gallon of diesel fuel changed the most, going up 2 cents. It has the highest-priced diesel in the U.S., while the Gulf Coast has the lowest.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 66.7 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.403, up seven-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.501, no change.

New England – $2.628, down one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.673, up one-tenth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.359, no change

Midwest – $2.256, up 1.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.174, up one-fifth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.346, down a half of a cent.

West Coast – $2.93, up 1.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.579, up one-tenth of a cent.

California – $3.218, up 2 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average retail price for diesel per gallon in the U.S. on Monday, June 15, increased 1.5 cents from the report one week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The U.S. average diesel fuel price per gallon is 69.9 cents less than one year ago, according to ProMiles.com.

Increases were recorded for most regions, according to Promiles.com, ranging as high at 3 cents in California. Averages went down 2 cents or more in the Central Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.274, up 1.5 cents.

East Coast – $2.447, up four-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.59, down 2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.623, up 1.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.328, up 1 cent.

Midwest – $2.19, up 2.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.142, up 1.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.26, down 2.2 cents.

West Coast – $2.689, up 3 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.47, up 1.7 cents.

California – $3.087, up 3 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.421 for Monday, June 15.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.414 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.414 (the same as a week ago) per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.02 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

