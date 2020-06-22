U.S. diesel fuel price increases 2.2 cents per gallon

The U.S. average diesel fuel price went up 2.2 cents from one week ago to $2.425 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, June 22.

The averages for all regions also went up, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, ranging from a fraction of a cent to 3.3 cents in the Midwest.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 61.8 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.425, up 2.2 cents.

East Coast – $2.515, up 1.4 cents.

New England – $2.631, up three-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.694, up 2.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.37, up 1.1 cents.

Midwest – $2.289, up 3.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.197, up 2.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.353, up seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.945, up 1.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.591, up 1.2 cents.

California – $3.237, up 1.9 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average retail price for diesel per gallon in the U.S. on Monday, June 22, increased 1.5 cents from the report one week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon is 66.4 cents less than one year ago, according to ProMiles.com.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel fuel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.279, up a half cent.

East Coast – $2.449, up one-fifth of a cent.

New England – $2.588, down one-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.624, up one-tenth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.325, down three-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.199, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.144, one-fifth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.256, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.693, up two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.481, up 1.1 cents.

California – $3.101, up 1.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.43 for Monday, June 22.

A week previous, the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.421 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.412 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.994 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

