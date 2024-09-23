U.S. Department of Justice files $100 million Key Bridge lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil claim against Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Private Limited, the owner and operator of the container ship Dali that crashed into and destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the $100 million lawsuit seeks to recover the costs incurred responding to the disaster as well as for clearing debris to reopen the port.

According to the DOJ, the U.S.-led response removed approximately 50,000 tons of steel, concrete and asphalt. The lawsuit also claims the U.S. cleared a series of temporary channels to start relieving the bottleneck at the port and mitigate economic devastation.

The Fort McHenry Channel was cleared by June 10, the DOJ said.

“The Justice Department is committed to ensuring accountability for those responsible for the destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which resulted in the tragic deaths of six people and disrupted our country’s transportation and defense infrastructure,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. “With this civil claim, the Justice Department is working to ensure that the costs of clearing the channel and reopening the Port of Baltimore are borne by the companies that caused the crash, not by the American taxpayer.”

It’s alleged in the lawsuit that the Dali’s propeller, rudder, anchor and bow thruster were all inoperable when needed to help steer the ship and avoid this disaster.

“The owner and operator of the Dali were well aware of vibration issues on the vessel that could cause a power outage. But instead of taking necessary precautions, they did the opposite,” Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer said. “Out of negligence, mismanagement and, at times, a desire to cut costs, they configured the ship’s electrical and mechanical systems in a way that prevented those systems from being able to quickly restore propulsion and steering after a power outage.”

Following the Key Bridge collapse, the owner and operator of the Dali sought exoneration or limitation of liability set to approximately $44 million, according to a DOJ news release. The department’s claim is part of that legal action.

The claim on behalf of the United States does not seek any damages for reconstruction of the Key Bridge. Maryland built, owned, maintained and operated the bridge, and attorneys on the state’s behalf may file their own claim for those damages.

The United States is represented by attorneys from the Civil Division’s Aviation, Space and Admiralty Litigation Section and from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Baltimore Division. LL