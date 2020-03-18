U.S.-Canada border closure won’t affect trade, leaders say

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday, March 18 that they were temporarily closing the border to “nonessential” traffic, because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. However, both leaders said trade would not be affected.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” President Trump posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday morning. “Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

Truck drivers permitted to cross

Trudeau specifically mentioned that truck drivers will still be permitted to cross the border to bring supplies to each country.

“Canada and the United States will temporarily restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border,” said Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau. “Essential travel will continue…it is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries.” https://t.co/3zXoHbACiy pic.twitter.com/8M2HFgwNMq — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 18, 2020

“Travelers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism,” Trudeau said.

“I want to be clear, though, that essential travel will continue. Our governments recognize that it is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries. These supply chains ensure that food, fuel, and life-saving medicines reach people on both sides of the border. Supply chains, including trucking, will not be affected by this new measure.”

In a White House news conference on Wednesday, Trump reiterated that the agreement would not affect trade.

Details of the agreement had still not been released as Wednesday afternoon.

