U.S. average diesel price drops 2 cents, West Coast 5.7 cents

The retail average U.S. diesel price dropped 2 cents from one week ago, according to the weekly report issued for Monday, Dec. 9, by the Energy Information Administration. Bigger drops were recorded for West Coast states.

The West Coast’s regional average was 5.7 cents lower than a week ago, and slightly more without California included.

Average U.S. diesel prices as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.049, down 2.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.05, down nine-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.085, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.241, down a half of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.914, down 1.4 cents.

Midwest – $2.966, down 1.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.759, down 2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.207, down 3.4 cents.

West Coast – $3.647, down 5.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.323, down 5.9 cents.

California – $3.904, down 5.6 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average diesel fuel price per gallon of U.S. diesel on Monday, Dec. 9, dropped less than a penny from the week before. On the West Coast, however, diesel prices dropped by nearly a nickel per gallon.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The average diesel price per gallon for the U.S. on Dec. 9 was 10.8 cents lower than one year ago, according to ProMiles. Last week’s average was 14.8 cents lower than a year before.

Here are the average U.S. diesel prices reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.968, down four-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.022, down three-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.077, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.248, down three-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.90, down a half cent.

Midwest – $2.93, down one-tenth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.789 down two-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.209, down 2.1 cents.

West Coast – $3.498, down 4.9 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.305, down 4.7 cents.

California – $3.793, down 4.9 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. diesel price per gallon at $2.998 for Monday, Dec. 9.

A week previous the average retail U.S. diesel price was $3.009 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.013 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.115 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

