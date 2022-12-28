Two New York State Thruway service areas to close Jan. 1

Two service areas are scheduled to close Jan. 1 as part of the New York State Thruway’s ongoing modernization project.

The Rampao and Warners service areas closing Jan. 1 to be entirely rebuilt, according to a news release.

The Ramapo service area is on I-87 south between Exit 16 and Exit 15A.

The Warners service area is on I-90 west between Exit 39 and Exit 40.

Fuel services will remain available at both locations during construction.

Also by Jan. 1, the last nine McDonald’s restaurants across the New York State Thruway system are scheduled to close.

In place of the McDonald’s restaurants, temporary dining options will include Applegreen C-Stores offering an assortment of hot food items as well as grab-and-go sandwiches and wraps, salads, coffee, snacks and drinks. Some service areas have Sbarro, Subway or Burger King restaurants.

Check for restaurants at the service areas here.

Both the Rampao and Warners facilities will be entirely rebuilt and will include updated restaurant concepts, Taste NY food and drink products, outdoor seating, seasonal food trucks, playgrounds and pet walking areas among other amenities.

To ensure continuity of services to Thruway customers during construction, no two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed for renovations at the same time, the agency has promised.

The New York State Thruway began modernizing its 27 service areas in summer 2021. The Rampao and Warners service areas are part of 11 scheduled to close Jan. 1 as Phase 2 of the service area modernization project. The other service area in Phase 2 are Schuyler, Ontario, Malden, Guilderland, Port Byron, Angola, Dewitt, Mohawk and Modena.

Three newly reopened service areas

Three new Thruway service areas have already reopened:

Indian Castle, which is between Exit 29A (Little Falls) and Exit 29 (Canajoharie) from I-90.

Chittenango, which is between Exit 34 (Canastota) and Exit 34A (Syracuse I-481) from I-90.

Junius Ponds, which is between Exit 41 (Waterloo) and Exit 42 (Geneva) from I-90.

The renovations are funded through a public-private partnership, and no toll dollars or state tax dollars are being used, according to the Thruway. Empire State Thruway Partners won the contract to rebuild 23 of the 27 service area restaurant buildings and significantly upgrade the other four. LL

