Two new Arizona laws cover truck routes signage

Two new Arizona laws focus on truck routes throughout the state.

The first new law puts in place requirements for vehicle weight-restriction signage.

Arizona law authorizes a local authority to prohibit the operation of large trucks or to place weight designations at the beginning and end of highways in its jurisdiction. Local authorities are able to post their own signage.

The same rules apply to roadways under the jurisdiction of the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Previously SB1098, the new law requires signage for truck weight restrictions to be uniform and designed by the Arizona DOT. Signage on highways that does not meet requirements is not enforceable.

Uniform signs must be placed near every intersection or junction with a traffic signal along the designated highway.

The Arizona Trucking Association testified in support of the change. The group told lawmakers that truck route restriction signage in the state lacks standardization.

Truck route restriction process

Another new law directs ADOT or a local authority to provide proof that a large truck cannot safely operate along a major arterial street linking multiple communities before a truck-restricted route designation is posted.

Currently, a local authority and the state DOT may prohibit operation or impose weight restrictions on trucks that are otherwise not prohibited or restricted if a highway will be “seriously damaged because of deterioration, rain, snow” or other conditions. The rule is not effective until signs are erected on an affected route.

Temporary restrictions can be placed for up to 90 days.

Previously SB1097, the new law requires a local authority or ADOT to first show that affected vehicles cannot operate safely on a highway. If a highway is deemed to be unsafe, exceptions cannot be granted for categories, types or groups of routes.

Another provision in the new law allows a person to make a written request for ADOT to review any route restrictions for vehicles of legal size. The agency must act on the request within 90 days of receiving the request.

If a route is determined to be safe for affected vehicles, a local authority would be prohibited from restricting the street.

The Arizona truckers group advocated for the change. ATA says the new law will ensure trucks are able to operate on major arterial roads throughout the state.

“The ability to travel from one city to the next on major arterial roads is vital to the safe and efficient movement of goods and services,” states an ATA news release.

The group touts the new law as ensuring there is not a patchwork of restricted truck routes on major arterial roads throughout the state.

“If a truck of legal size can safely operate on a road, it should not be unreasonably restricted to through traffic.” LL

