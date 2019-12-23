Two more people involved in a widespread CDL scheme in California have been sentenced in a federal court, bringing the total to 11 people sentenced so far.

On Dec. 5, Jagpal Singh was sentenced in an Eastern California U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to two of 30 counts related to a CDL scheme. Singh will serve 39 months in prison. Additionally, Singh will be placed on 12 months of supervised release.

In November, Lisa Terraciano was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment plus 24 months of supervised release.

In total, 16 people were indicted.

The CDL scheme

According to court documents, from September 2014 to April 2017 owners of truck driving schools in Southern California paid DMV employees Kari Scattaglia and Terraciano to pass their CDL applicants without having to take the written and behind-the-wheel exams. Subsequently, the two DMV employees would access the agency’s database and alter the applicants’ records to incorrectly reflect passed examinations.

Scattaglia was a manager and licensing-registration examiner in Arleta and Granada Hills. Terraciano was a motor vehicle representative at the Winnetka office.

The owners of the truck driving schools received at least $18,600 to have DMV records altered. In multiple undercover operations, agents posing as truckers were told by the owners they could pay from $1,500 to $9,000 to obtain a Class A CDL permit or license.

Scattaglia told FBI agents that she received $200 for each passed written exam for the CDL scheme.

She also received $500 for each behind-the-wheel exam. Meanwhile, Terraciano told agents she received $100 for each written exam.

In total, Scattaglia issued at least 68 fraudulent licenses. Terraciano estimated she issued approximately 60 fraudulent licenses a month, totaling to about 148 fraudulent licenses.

Rahim Mahboob was charged in November 2017 with several counts for allegedly contacting and paying Terraciano to alter the computer records in the CDL scheme.

Ruvila Lima and Poya Khanjan also were charged in November 2017 in a separate indictment for similar charges related to the scheme. Lima was an employee at a truck driving school and solicited students to give her money in exchange for CDLs without taking the appropriate tests. Similarly, Khanjan shared a bank account with Lima and also is accused of offering students CDLs without tests in exchange for money.

Donald Freeman and Juan Arturo Arroyo Gomez were indicted a few days prior. Freeman was a DMV employee who accessed the DMV’s database. Arroyo Gomez was the middleman between Lima or Khanhan and Freeman.

In another separate indictment, Jagpal Singh, Jagdish Singh, Tajinder Singh, Parminder Singh and Shawana Denise Harris were charged. Jagpal owned Calcutta Truck School, Jagdish owned Gobind Truck School, Tajinder owned another trucking school, Parminder worked for Calcutta Truck School, and Harris was a DMV employee.

In separate but related cases, Kulwinder Dosanjh Singh, Pavitar Dosangh Singh, Andrew Kimura and Emma Klem were all indicted on charges in July 2015 for their role in the scheme. Kulwinder Dosanjh Singh and Pavitar Dosangh Singh were the two owners of the truck driving schools. Kimura and Klem were co-conspirators at the DMV.

Eleven down, five to go

The following is the status of the other defendants involved in the CDL scheme:

Jagdish Singh – case dismissed.

Juan Arturo Arroyo Gomez – 12 months imprisonment, 24 months supervised release.

Donald Freeman – 37 months imprisonment, 24 months supervised release.

Andrew Kimura – 46 months imprisonment, 24 months supervised release and ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.

Emma Klem – 23 months imprisonment, 36 months supervised release.

Rahim Mahboob – 27 months imprisonment, 12 months supervised release and ordered to pay $58,500 fine.

Kari Scattaglia – 32 months imprisonment, 24 months supervised release.

Kulwinder Singh – 19 months imprisonment.

Pavitar Singh – 10 months imprisonment, 36 months supervised release.

Meanwhile sentencing for Ruvila Lima will take place on March 19, 2020. However, four defendants have decided to go to trial. Tajinder Singh, Parminder Singh and Harris have a jury trial scheduled for June 1, 2020. Khanjan has a trial date set for Feb. 20.