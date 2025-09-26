Two men face federal charges for human smuggling attempt

Officials in Texas have arrested two men after Border Patrol agents discovered 55 migrants concealed inside a hidden compartment of a box truck.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that Brandon Lajohn Hargrove, 43, of Houston, and Jose Luis Castellanos-Hercules, 21, a Honduran national illegally present in the U.S., had been taken into federal custody for their roles in the human smuggling operation.

According to reports, on Sept. 19, Border Patrol agents stopped the box truck near San Ygnacio, Texas. When officers questioned Hargrove, the driver of the truck, he told agents that he was hauling produce. During an inspection, agents found Castellanos-Hercules inside the trailer, prompting a more thorough search of the vehicle.

The following search would reveal a concealed compartment holding 55 illegal aliens from Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Colombia and Ecuador. Three of the individuals are reportedly under the age of 17.

Court documents claim the migrants had to crawl through a small access door behind a false wall to exit the hidden compartment. Investigators said that numerous heavy pallets were blocking the door, “preventing escape and putting the group at serious risk in case of an accident.”

“This case highlights the ruthless tactics smugglers use – treating human beings as cargo, with total disregard for their safety,” CBP Senior Advisor Ronald D. Vitiello said in a statement. “Our agents’ vigilance saved 55 people, including alleged minors, from a potentially deadly situation. CBP will continue to dismantle smuggling networks and bring perpetrators to justice. Smugglers need to know that our border is closed, and we will stop you.”

It is believed that Hargrove picked up the migrants from a stash house in Mission, Texas, that was “already known to law enforcement for smuggling activity.”

If convicted, both men could face up to 10 years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000. Officials said that several of the migrants are also facing charges of illegal entry and reentry. LL