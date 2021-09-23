Two I-10 bridge closures in Louisiana forcing detours

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the Calcasieu River Bridge on Interstate 10 in Louisiana just two days after a separate truck fire closed another I-10 bridge near New Orleans.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and local law enforcement officials, the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge was shut down for inspections after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The truck fire occurred during the evening on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The fire was the result of a vehicle striking the tractor-trailer on the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. Law enforcement is reporting only minor injuries.

LDOTD has temporarily opened two lanes to the I-10 eastbound to I-210 eastbound flyover ramp and two lanes to the I-210 westbound to I-10 westbound flyover to help mitigate traffic congestion following the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge inspection closure. Traffic traveling I-10 westbound from Westlake will exit at PPG Drive (Exit 26) to detour to US 90. Additionally, the I-10 westbound entrance ramp at PPG Drive is closed.

Transportation officials anticipate severe congestion in the area, and advise detouring via I-210. LDOTD has to complete a full inspection before reopening the Calcasieu River Bridge. As of publication, there was no estimate on when that inspection would be complete.

The Calcasieu River Bridge fire occurred just two days after a tractor-trailer caught fire on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge on I-10 near New Orleans.

That fire happened on Monday, Sept. 20. It is unclear what started the fire. The Louisiana State Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, LDOTD is prohibiting all trucks from traveling on I-10 east to New Orleans. In the meantime, truckers must reroute to Interstate 12. The left lane of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge remains closed. All other motorists are not to use U.S. 61 due to the need for Hurricane Ida response.

Much like the Calcasieu River Bridge, inspectors have to examine the left lane of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge to determine the extent of damages. There is no timeline regarding the completion of that inspection.

For the latest closures and detours, go to 511LA.org. LL