Turnpike toll trap? Bill takes aim at bogus charges

If you truck in Pennsylvania, you’d better take a close look at your E-ZPass statements. You could be paying more than what you owe.

A Pennsylvania bill covers “v-tolls,” which is slang for video tolls, on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. A v-toll is described in the bill as a video toll or a video flat fee toll charged to the account of a turnpike E-ZPass customer. The charge occurs when the E-ZPass transponder is not read by the sensor.

Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery, said there are a variety of reasons a transponder is not read by a sensor. Instances include if the transponder is improperly installed or malfunctioning. A technical issue with turnpike sensors can cause a transponder to not be read.

The turnpike began implementing all-electronic tolling in 2016. Physical cash tolls ended in 2020.

Travelers are charged electronically via E-ZPass. A mailed invoice is used for “Toll By Plate.”

Ciresi said one issue with the shift to all-electronic tolling is that actual tolls charged are less visible to drivers.

Deadline extension

A new bill from Ciresi would extend deadlines to appeal E-ZPass video and flat-rate tolls. Turnpike users now have 45 days to dispute a toll charge.

HB1916 would allow truck drivers and motorists at least six months to appeal.

“I’ve introduced this legislation to make sure drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike have the opportunity to correct mistakes on their E-ZPass statements and only have to pay what they should owe,” Ciresi said in prepared remarks.

He added that giving drivers more time to appeal overcharges is the fair thing to do.

“The shift to a cashless turnpike and the end of paper tickets and toll booth exit messages makes it less clear if you’re being charged correctly and your transponder is working,” he said.

HB1916 is in the House Transportation Committee. The bill has not been scheduled for consideration.

Unpaid turnpike tolls

A related Senate bill is intended to collect unpaid turnpike tolls.

Concern at the statehouse about unpaid tolls is not new.

In 2016, state lawmakers authorized a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Motor vehicle suspensions could be handed out for Pennsylvania owners with unpaid tolls and fees exceeding a fixed number or dollar value.

Over the next six years, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reported $11.4 million collected in tolls and fees associated with more than 23,000 suspended registrations.

In 2022, the legislature lowered the fee threshold that triggers vehicle registration suspensions. The threshold was lowered from $500 to $250.

Other criteria that prompt vehicle-registration suspensions include lowering the number of unpaid Toll By Plate invoices or violations. The number was lowered from six to four.

Additionally, the look-back period for unpaid invoices or violations was extended from three to five years.

Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, wants to garnish certain Pennsylvania lottery winnings and state income tax returns. The garnishments would apply to non-paying turnpike users.

SB572 would authorize garnishment of lottery winnings in excess of $2,500. Taxpayers due a state income tax refund would also have unpaid toll amounts deducted from their refund.

Boscola said that “despite the steps taken to track down bad actors, who skip out on paying their tolls – we still see millions of dollars in tolls unpaid.”

The bill is in the Senate Transportation Committee. LL

