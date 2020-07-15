TSA Precheck eligibility is expanding to TWIC, HME holders

Truckers who already have a TWIC will now be able to use that card for the Transportation Security Administration’s Precheck program.

Last week, TSA announced the expansion of Precheck eligibility to all active TWIC holders who are U.S. citizens, nationals, or lawful permanent residents. The new benefit allows nearly 3.5 million individuals to obtain Precheck clearance at no additional charge beyond what they’ve already paid to obtain their credentials. The expansion also provides the same benefit to hazardous materials endorsement holders who are citizens, nationals or permanent residents of the United States.

TWIC and HME holders can obtain Precheck expedited screening by entering the identification numbers printed on their TWIC card or state-issued CDL during the airline reservation process. Active TWIC holders enter their credential identification number in the known traveler number field of their airline reservation. Active HME holders enter the two-letter state abbreviation and CDL identification number from their state-issued commercial driver’s license in the appropriate field.

TSA Precheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their food and 3-1-1-compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association played an active role in lobbying for this change.

Doug Morris, OOIDA security operations director, says that while the Association is “not a fan of additional credentialing,” it has taken the position that there should be one card that meets the security needs of drivers who require access to secured locations.

“For years, OOIDA has advocated that a single security credential like TWIC should be sufficient identification for drivers to enter ports or federal facilities,” Morris said. “Now, thanks to OOIDA’s continued advocacy, your TWIC will also let you take advantage of the expedited screening through TSA’s Precheck program.”

Morris serves as one of the 35 members of the TSA’s advisory committee tasked with making policy recommendations to the agency.