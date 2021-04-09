TSA eyes updates to hazmat endorsement process

The Transportation Security Administration is looking to update the rules on how commercial driver’s license holders can renew or obtain their hazmat endorsements.

In an information collection request published in the Federal Register on Thursday, April 8, the agency said it is taking comments on proposed changes and their expected burden on drivers.

Specifically, the agency is looking to collect information beyond what is already collected for hazmat endorsements, including biometric information such as fingerprints or iris scans.

“The information collection request includes the collection of information to expand enrollment options and the potential use of biographic and biometric information for additional comparability determinations,” the notice stated. “States have the option to permit TWIC holders to obtain a hazardous materials endorsement with completing a new security threat assessment, and applicants in states that allow comparability pay a reduced fee to obtain a hazmat endorsement.”

The agency also wants to expand the enrollment options for hazmat endorsements to include online renewals or applications, allowing active hazmat endorsement holders to renew online before their endorsement expires. Those whose endorsements have recently expired also will be able to re-enroll online.

According to the notice, TSA estimates that about 248,000 people will apply for a hazmat endorsement each year, and that the application and security threat assessment process will involve about 259,000 hours annually.

Applications

The applicant fee will remain $86.50 to cover the costs for the TSA, enrollment vendors, and the FBI fee for a criminal history check. For applicants in states that allow comparability, the fee will be $67.

More information about how to schedule an appointment to apply for a hazardous materials endorsement can be found here. You can find a list of disqualifying offenses here.

Comments will be accepted through June 7. To make a comment, go to the Regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. TSA-2003-14610-0170.

Land Line Now’s Terry Scruton contributed to this report.

