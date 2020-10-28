TSA extends hazmat renewal waiver through 2020

The Transportation Security Administration has extended an exemption from the renewal of hazardous material endorsements through the end of the year.

TSA published the notice in the Federal Register on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The temporary exemption is in regards to the expiration of TSA security threat assessments for hazmat endorsement holders. For the duration of the exemption, a state may grant an extension for a hazmat endorsement that expired or would have expired between March 1 and Dec. 31.

“TSA has determined it is in the public interest to extend the exemption through Dec. 31, 2020, which aligns with similar waivers issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation,” the notice stated. “TSA may extend this exemption at a future date depending on the status of the COVID-19 crisis.”

TSA first announced the exemption in April. Since then, it has been extended twice. The FMCSA has also extended waivers for expiring commercial driver’s licenses and medical cards through the end of the year.

The hazmat exemption does not compromise security, the TSA said.

“TSA continues to conduct recurrent security threat checks on hazmat endorsement holders and is able to take action to revoke a hazmat endorsement if derogatory information becomes available, regardless of expiration date,” the notice stated. “TSA uses data previously submitted by these individuals to conduct recurrent vetting against terrorism watch lists and databases to ensure that they continue to meet TSA requirements for having a hazmat endorsement.”

If a state grants an extension, the person with the expiring hazmat endorsement must initiate the process of renewing the security threat assessment no later than 60 days before the end of the state-granted extension.

“Federal partners, state licensing agencies and related associations report ongoing difficulties in timely renewal of expiring hazmat endorsements and asked TSA to consider extending the exemption until the end of calendar year 2020,” the notice said. LL