TSA announces hazmat endorsement renewal exemption

A temporary exemption from the renewal of hazardous material endorsements is set to publish in the Federal Register in the coming days, the Transportation Security Administration has announced.

“TSA is granting a temporary exemption from requirements … regarding expiration of TSA security threat assessments for hazardous material endorsement holders,” the agency wrote. “For the duration of this exemption, a state may grant an extension of up to 180 days for an (hazardous material endorsement) that expired or would otherwise expire between March 1, 2020, and the end date of this exemption, even if the individual was unable to initiate or complete the required security threat assessments before the expiration date.”

If the state grants an extension, TSA said, the individual with an expired hazmat endorsement must initiate the renewal no later than 60 days before the end of the extension. The exemption could be extended depending on the status of the COVID-19 national emergency.

According to TSA, the exemption became effective April 2 and will remain in effect until July 31, unless otherwise modified.

Land Line reported on March 27 that TSA was working toward issuing a waiver regarding hazmat endorsements for commercial drivers.

Reasons for TSA’s hazmat endorsement exemption

“It may be impracticable for some commercial drivers to renew their security threat assessments during the current COVID-19 crisis,” TSA wrote. “Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may affect the ability of commercial drivers to present themselves in person to a state licensing agency location or TSA enrollment center for the collection of fingerprints and applicant information.

“The purpose of this exemption is to allow states to provide commercial drivers with up to four months of relief from actions necessary to meet TSA’s security threat assessment renewal requirements during the COVID-19 crisis and also allow for the 60 days TSA needs to complete processing of the individual’s application for security threat assessment renewal once it is submitted.”