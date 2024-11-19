Trump taps Duffy to lead DOT

President-elect Donald J. Trump has announced former congressman Sean Duffy, R-Wis., as his selection to head the Department of Transportation for his administration.

Duffy served in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019 and primarily focused on financial issues. While Duffy does not have a particularly lengthy list of transportation-related actions, he was one of 25 members of the House who supported an exemption request from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association from the electronic logging device mandate.

Duffy’s nomination drew quick support from OOIDA.

“OOIDA and the 150,000 small-business truckers we represent congratulate Rep. Duffy on his nomination as Secretary of Transportation. We look forward to working with him in advancing the priorities of small-business truckers across America, including expanding truck parking, fighting freight fraud and rolling back unnecessary regulations. We encourage a swift confirmation in the Senate and look forward to working with the new administration,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said.

The nomination will set Duffy up for the Senate confirmation process.

In the announcement posted to Truth Social, Trump said Duffy would prioritize “excellence, competence, competitiveness and beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports.”

The statement also said Duffy would ensure that ports and dams serve the economy without compromising national security.

“Sean will use his experience and relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and fulfill our mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on safety, efficiency and innovation,” Trump said in the post.

Duffy responded to the nomination announcement with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Thank you, Mr. President. I’m eager to help you usher in a new golden age of transportation,” the post stated.

In addition to Duffy’s time in the House of Representatives, the 53-year-old is known for his contributions to Fox Business and ESPN as a color commentator as well as for a stint on MTV’s The Real World: Boston. He is married to Rachel Campos, and they have nine children.

If confirmed by the Senate, Duffy will replace DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has served in the role since appointed by President Joe Biden. LL