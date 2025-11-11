Trump pardons diesel mechanic convicted of violating EPA reg

President Donald Trump on Nov. 7 issued six pardons.

That list included a Wyoming resident who was imprisoned for removing emission controls from diesel engines.

Troy Lake, a 65-year-old diesel mechanic, spent seven months in federal prison for “conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act.” Last week, Trump issued a pardon for Lake.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., who has brought attention to Lake’s story, thanked the president. On Sept. 30, Lummis wrote a letter to Trump, asking him to pardon Lake.

“I’m grateful that President Trump has pardoned Troy Lake, a Wyoming constituent who was the victim of a weaponized Biden Justice Department that targeted him simply for keeping diesel engines in school buses, ambulances and fire trucks running in our tough western weather,” Lummis said in a statement. “I have visited Troy and his wife, Holly, at their home outside Cheyenne and heard firsthand how the Biden administration wrongfully imprisoned him for violating an EPA rule. This case is yet another example of how federal agencies have been weaponized by Democrat administrations against hardworking Americans. I’ll continue fighting to ensure this kind of government abuse never happens again. I’m thankful that Troy and his family can now put this injustice behind them and move forward – they deserve it.”

In October, Lummis introduced the Diesel Truck Liberation Act.

Among the bill’s provisions is one that prevents individuals from being prosecuted or sued under federal law for tampering with or improving emission equipment.

S3007 was inspired by Lake’s story. The bill would:

Prohibit the federal government from requiring manufacturers to install or maintain emission control devices or onboard diagnostic systems

Remove EPA authority to enforce Clean Air Act requirements related to vehicle emission controls

Stop individuals from being prosecuted or sued under federal law for tampering with or improving emission equipment

Vacate existing prison sentences for emission-related violations and expunge criminal and civil records related to these offenses

The complete bill text can be found here. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is co-sponsoring the bill. LL