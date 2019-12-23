Truckstop.com struck by malware attack

Truckstop.com was the victim of a malware attack, the company posted on its Facebook page on Monday, Dec. 23.

“Truckstop.com is experiencing system issues caused by malware,” the Facebook post stated. “We have been working around the clock to restore service and will continue to do so until we are fully operational.”

The attack reportedly occurred on Thursday night or Friday morning.

As of Monday morning, the company was still trying to determine whether or not any customer information had been breached.

“We have seen speculation online about the cause of the issues and want to assure you that the safety and security of customer information is our top priorities,” Truckstop.com wrote. “Should we determine the incident impacted the security of that information, we will move quickly to notify anyone potentially affected.”

Truckstop.com launched the first online load board in 1995.

According to its website, Truckstop.com is the largest neutral freight matching marketplace in North America and “is solving transportation problems from finding quality partners to getting paid quickly.”

The company’s Facebook post said it plans to provide the public more information on the incident later Monday.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure you get paid and manage your business,” the Facebook post stated.

The company added that it was working to find ways to fund invoices and said that only load paperwork received at factorme@truckstop.com will be processed until further notice. Truckstop.com fees, such as outbound wire charges and fuel card fees, will also be waived until further notice, the company said. Those with questions can all the company’s customer support line at 888-777-5543.

Truckstop.com has more than 450 employees and seven locations across the United States and Canada, according to the company website.

Land Line Now’s Terry Scruton contributed to this report.