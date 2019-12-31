Truckstop.com is back up and running

December 31, 2019

Land Line Staff

|

Truckstop.com says most of its major services are back online following what the load board company is now calling a ransomware attack on Dec. 20. The attack shut down the website and most of the company’s services for several days.

Matt Stubbs, senior manager of public relations and communications for the New Plymouth, Idaho-based company, said that once the attack happened, the company immediately contacted law enforcement and brought in a team of security experts to deal with it. At this point, Stubbs said there is no evidence that any customer information was compromised but the systems are being monitored for irregular activity.

If the company does determine that any information has been affected by the incident, Stubbs said they will move quickly to notify users as needed.

Anyone still experiencing issues with Truckstop.com or any of its services should contact customer support.

Truckstop.com launched the first load board in 1995. According to its website, Truckstop.com is the largest neutral freight matching marketplace in North America and “is solving transportation problems from finding quality partners to getting paid quickly.”

The company has more than 450 employees at seven locations across the U.S. and Canada.

