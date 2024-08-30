Trucks banned on direct road to largest industrial park on East Coast

August 30, 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

Trucks are no longer allowed on South Pennsylvania Avenue near the New Jersey border in Morrisville, Pa.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks, along with officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, announced that trucks weighing more than 10 tons are prohibited from traveling on South Pennsylvania Avenue between Philadelphia Avenue and Tyburn Road.

Enforcement of the truck ban has not begun. PennDOT still needs to install signage informing truckers of the new restriction, which it plans to do in the coming months. Once those signs are up, enforcement begins.

A popular route for trucks, South Pennsylvania Avenue is a direct route to an industrial area from U.S. Route 1 off the Delaware River. That includes the Keystone Trade Center, which it claims is the largest Class A industrial park on the East Coast. Now, truckers will have to find a different route.

Although the southern half of South Pennsylvania Avenue goes through an industrial area, the northern half is mostly residential. For at least a decade, residents have complained about truck traffic on the road.

Last year, state and local officials convinced Google Maps to change the preferred route for those leaving the Keystone Trade Center to avoid South Pennsylvania Avenue past Tyburn Road.

Map of South Pennsylvania Avenue truck restriction and detour
The red line denotes the portion of South Pennsylvania Avenue where trucks are now prohibited. Truck drivers will have to use U.S. Route 13 (blue line route) to access the Keystone Trade Center. (Source: Google Maps)

Government officials also put up signs in Trenton, N.J., informing truckers to use U.S. Route 13 to access the industrial area.

“When Morrisville Borough residents and officials first brought the issue of excessive truck traffic on South Pennsylvania Avenue to my attention, it was clear it would take time to find the right solution to balance the interests of residents and area businesses,” Sen. Santarsiero said in a statement. “The prohibition of trucks on S. Pennsylvania Avenue will bring relief to residents and ensure the structural integrity of the roadbed remains intact.”

The truck ban on South Pennsylvania Avenue is the culmination of several actions taken over the last several years. In November 2021, PennDOT reduced the speed from 55 mph to 45 mph on the industrial side of the road. A speed reduction at the south end ensured motorists drive slower when entering the residential area.

That speed reduction was followed by another. In June 2022, PennDOT reduced the speed on South Pennsylvania Avenue in the residential area from 30 mph to 25 mph.

Residents in the area remained concerned about truck traffic. In August 2022, PennDOT considered changing the highway designation from Intermodal Corridor to Major Collector. That designation change was authorized last September.

“I applaud the action being taken to ban trucks on S. Pennsylvania Ave,” Rep. Jim Prokopiak, D-Bucks, said in a statement.  “This action will increase the quality of life and safety for Morrisville residents, especially those living near Pennsylvania Ave. This action is the result of a collaboration between state and local officials who all worked together to make Morrisville a better place to live.” LL

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.