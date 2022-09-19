TRUCKS Act would help small trucking businesses avoid training requirements

A new bill in the Senate would open the door for small trucking businesses to avoid the entry-level driver training requirements that took effect in February.

Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., introduced the Trucking Regulations Unduly Constricting Known Service-Providers Act on Sept. 15. The bill would allow states to issue a “Small Business Restricted CDL” so that the entry-level driver training rule would not affect businesses with nine or fewer commercial driver licenses. In addition, the Trucks Act would allow states to exempt employees of agriculture-related industries, school districts and local units of government from the driver training requirements.

“The TRUCKS Act allows states to exempt certain drivers from new entry-level driver training requirements and provide regulatory relief to small trucking businesses ensuring we have drivers on the road to keep interstate commerce moving,” Cramer said in a news release.

A driver of a small trucking company would not be able to leave for a larger carrier without completing the entry-level driver training process.

Proponents of the bill say it would protect small businesses and allow them to fill their positions in a timely manner.

“At a time when our nation is in a recession and faced with worker shortages and supply chain issues, American businesses should not have to battle the heavy hand of government,” Rounds said. “We should be working on policies to help our producers and consumers, not hurt them. This legislation eased the burden on small trucking companies, agricultural producers, school districts and local units of government. It also gives power back to the states so they can decide their own rules of the road.”

Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., are co-sponsors of the TRUCKS Act bill. LL