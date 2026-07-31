Trucking: The next mission

The road from the military to the trucking industry is getting even shorter.

Promoted as the Freedom Haulers initiative, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are renewing efforts to get military veterans behind the wheel of a big rig.

During an event at the White House on Thursday, July 30, President Donald Trump said his administration will “make it as easy as possible for the veterans” to enter trucking, citing data that truck drivers who are veterans account for 42% fewer crashes.

“The Trump administration wants safer roads and more jobs for the American veteran,” Trump said.

The mission of recruiting military veterans into trucking isn’t new. An existing military skills test waiver program allows drivers with two years’ experience safely operating heavy military vehicles to obtain a CDL without taking the driving test. According to FMCSA, 40,000 service members and veterans have taken advantage of this program.

However, the administration wants to open the door even wider with three policy changes:

The window for the military skills test waiver program will be extended from one to two years post-service. Thirty-four states have committed to FMCSA’s Even Exchange Program, which allows qualified veterans to bypass both written and driving exams to fast-track their route to a CDL. Active-duty service members can now apply and test for a commercial learner’s permit or CDL in the state where they are currently stationed, rather than traveling back to their home state. This benefit is also available for two years post-service.

A new Freedom Haulers website was launched to provide information about the campaign, testimonials and steps that veterans can take to become a trucker.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the Freedom Haulers initiative.

“With nearly 40% of our membership having served in the U.S. Armed Forces, OOIDA’s members bring a unique dedication to both national security and road safety,” Association President Todd Spencer said. “Military veterans have the skills to succeed in trucking and that’s what makes them the safest operators of the 80,000-pound commercial vehicles that traverse America’s roadways. OOIDA strongly applauds the Trump Administration for launching the Freedom Haulers initiative to ensure the most well-trained, professional men and women are operating large trucks on our nation’s roadways and keeping our supply chain secure.”

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, who is a trucker and military veteran, attended the White House event.

The renewed effort to recruit military veterans into trucking follows implementation of FMCSA’s non-domiciled CDL rule.

The final rule, which took effect in March, is expected to remove nearly 200,000 truck drivers from the freight market. The DOT also called for enforcement of English-proficiency regulations, which has placed more than 20,000 drivers out of service.

“Illegal immigrants who can’t speak our language have no business getting behind the wheel of a big rig,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “Veterans – who have already demonstrated the grit, discipline, and skills to take on this vital task – are the right people for the job. Now through our Freedom Haulers campaign, we are cutting the red tape so these patriots can get their licenses even faster and start making real money in record time.” LL