Trucking survey turns to drivers to determine industry’s top issues

When it comes to identifying the biggest issues facing the trucking industry, who better to turn to than the men and women behind the wheel?

For the 19th consecutive year, the American Transportation Research Institute is seeking input from truckers to pinpoint those areas of concern. The Arlington, Va.-based research group says its mission is to be “engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation’s essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.”

The organization’s annual Top Industry Issues Survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry. Additionally, the survey asks participants to provide potential strategies for addressing each issue.

“ATRI’s annual analysis not only ranks the issues overall but also provides insights into how critical topics are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers,” the group said in a statement. “The report also allows stakeholders to monitor issues over time to better understand which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.”

Drivers and carriers can complete the survey here. The deadline to respond is Sep. 29.

Driver and carrier opinions

Overall, the top issue reported in 2022 was fuel prices. However, in what’s become a somewhat predictable tradition, last year’s survey once again showed a disconnect between drivers and carriers.

Carriers listed a driver shortage – followed by driver retention and fuel prices – as the top industry concerns.

Truck drivers, on the other hand, said truck parking, fuel prices and driver compensation were the top issues impacting the industry.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has long argued that there is not a driver shortage. Instead, the Association says that the large fleets deal with a turnover problem caused by low wages and poor working conditions.

“I encourage my fellow drivers to take a few minutes and complete ATRI’s Top Industry Issues Survey,” Ken Duncan, driver for Walmart Transportation and an America’s Road Team Captain, said in a statement. “Whether your top issue is truck parking, driver compensation, detention, traffic congestion or something else, it only takes a few minutes to make your voice heard and for us collectively to let the industry know what drivers are most concerned about.”

Results of the 2023 survey are scheduled to be released Oct. 14. LL