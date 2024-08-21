Trucking research group launches cargo theft survey

A new survey is asking both carriers and brokers for their input when it comes to the issue of cargo theft in the trucking industry.

On Monday, Aug. 19, the American Transportation Research Institute launched a survey aimed at identifying the scope of cargo theft in the United States. According to ATRI, the goal of the study is “to better quantify cargo theft types, frequency, geography and commodities targeted.”

The group said its Research Advisory Committee prioritized researching cargo theft after data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation indicated the crime leads to an annual financial loss between $15 billion and $30 billion.

“While the problem of cargo theft is growing, many industry stakeholders are hesitant to publicly provide cargo theft data,” the group said in a statement. “ATRI’s survey is designed to confidentially and anonymously collect accurate loss data as well as identify successful counter-strategies used by both motor carriers and freight brokers.”

You can complete the survey online here. According to ATRI, the information collected is kept confidential, and all participants will receive an advance copy of the final report.

Amid the growing concerns about cargo theft, a new piece of legislation hopes to heighten supply chain security while cracking down on organized crime.

Introduced in June by Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Calif., the Safeguarding our Supply Chains Act is a bipartisan bill that “aims to improve coordination between the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI” with the hope of curbing what Valadao called “rampant theft within our nation’s supply chains.”

Currently, representatives from both Illinois and Texas, as well as Florida and Minnesota, are co-sponsoring the bill. During a recent interview with Land Line Now, Valadao said he anticipated others joining the cause.

“This is a very non-controversial piece of legislation. It’s very bipartisan,” Valadao told Land Line Now. “And the more they hear about it, obviously they sign on because it is a very simple bill. It’s something that most people are seeing in their districts, and they want to make sure that they’re part of the solution on this one.” LL

Listen to Land Line Now’s complete interview with Valadao below.