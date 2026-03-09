Trucking jobs slide while the broader economy flashes warning signs

Trucking jobs continue to drop, further tightening capacity and putting upward pressure on rates, but more economic uncertainty could drive down demand.

There were 500 fewer trucking jobs in February, according to the latest government employment data. That marks the fourth consecutive monthly loss. Since February 2023, there have been job gains in trucking in only four months, creating a net loss of 117,000 truck drivers over the last three years.

A purge of trucking jobs has benefited the drivers who have survived one of the longest freight recessions in modern history. According to Truckstop.com, spot rates are well above last year’s levels and slightly higher than the five-year average. DAT’s data shows van spot rates up 3% from a year ago.

David Spencer, vice president of market intelligence at Arrive Logistics, said as the industry continues to shed trucking jobs, small disruptions, such as weather, can create “outsized rate volatility.” He pointed out that fleets are buying more equipment, but that has more to do with getting ahead of 2027 emission standards than with anticipating increased capacity.

However, Spencer suggested that demand is beginning to weaken. Although the Supreme Court struck down a significant portion of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, he immediately imposed a different set of global tariffs, keeping import uncertainty alive. Armed conflicts in the Middle East are driving up oil prices, which could negatively impact trucking jobs and the economy.

“While recent weather disruptions showed just how thin capacity has become, low demand is likely the catalyst for continued pullbacks in trucking employment,” Spencer said. “Although strong rates should fuel job growth, carriers aren’t hiring aggressively because freight demand still lacks consistency.”

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about trucking jobs in 2026.

In its latest freight market outlook, the OOIDA Foundation said most indicators, including operating costs, are improving. However, there is still a question of whether those improvements are temporary or indicative of a sustained, long-term turnaround.

“There are certainly positive indicators in the market, but meaningful headwinds remain,” the Foundation said. “This suggests the recent improvement is being driven more by tightening capacity than by a broad-based demand recovery.”

Any significant relief from the prolonged freight recession may be delayed. While trucking jobs saw only a minor decline in February, the country experienced a net loss of 92,000 jobs across all industries. The unexpected job loss pushed the unemployment rate up to 4.4%. For the transportation sector, the unemployment rate is 4.9%. LL