Trucking jobs continue to slide amid sustained low rates

Low rates continue to wreak havoc on the trucking industry, forcing a few thousand more trucking jobs out of the market last month.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 2,000 trucking jobs were eliminated from the economy in July. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly loss, which was preceded by a five-month growth streak.

David Spencer, vice president of market intelligence at Arrive Logistics, told Land Line that July’s trucking job loss was a symptom of “an extended period of poor trucking spot rate conditions.” Although greener pastures are somewhere on the horizon, Spencer predicts more job losses before we reach that point.

“It is possible we are seeing carriers and drivers who had been patient throughout the duration of the ongoing downcycle throw in the towel after another lackluster peak season,” he said. “While there are signs of improvement in market conditions to be excited about, exactly when the spot market will become fruitful again in a sustained way is unclear. With many analysts now indicating a rate recovery may be another year away, it would make sense we continue to see a reduction in market participants from the carrier side.”

Revised numbers reveal larger trucking job losses in the previous two months, with a decrease of 900 jobs in June (compared to the initially reported loss of 100) and a decrease of 6,800 jobs in May (compared to the initially reported decrease of 6,100).

Into the second half of 2024, trucking jobs are down by more than 7,000 for the year, with a net loss of nearly 12,000 in just the past four months. Total employment in trucking is down by 30,000 jobs compared to a year ago.

Accounting for all transportation sector jobs, employment rose by 14,000 jobs.

The transportation sector’s net increase came despite a large loss in the transit/ground passenger transport subsector (down 10,800) thanks to a comparable surge in jobs in the couriers/messengers (up 10,900) and warehousing/storage (up 10,700) subsectors. Trucking jobs experienced the second-lowest drop, followed by air transportation (down 1,200).

Updated data revealed significantly higher job numbers for the transport sector as a whole. Employment increased by 21,900 in June, a dramatic spike from the previously reported gain of 7,300 jobs. May’s revised numbers showed an increase of 25,800 jobs, more than twice the initially reported gain of 12,200.

Transportation jobs are up by 115,000 for the year, having dropped only once, in January.

From August 2022 to January 2024, the transport sector saw a monthly increase in employment only four times. At 6,636,000 jobs, employment in the sector is the highest it has been since August 2022 (6.639 million), when the losing streak began to rapidly take away from the all-time high of 6.655 million jobs the month prior.

Month to month, wages increased in July and were up year-to-year. Average weekly earnings of all employees in the transportation and warehousing sector went up by more than $2 to $1,171.98. Compared to July 2023, hourly earnings increased to $30.68 from $29.41. Accounting for only production and nonsupervisory employees, average weekly earnings increased from $1,100.09 in June to $1,105.27. Hourly earnings increased by $1.15 from July 2023 to $29.24.

Across all industries, employment increased by 114,000 jobs, far lower than projected. The unemployment rate rose for the fourth consecutive month to 4.3%. The last time the unemployment rate was that high was in October 2021, when it was still slowly recovering from the massive spike caused by the pandemic in April 2020. Compared to the previous year, the unemployment rate for transportation and material-moving occupations increased sharply from 5.7% to 6.8%. LL