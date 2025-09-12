Trucking groups seek opposing highway bill priorities

Nearly 2,800 organizations and individuals submitted comments to the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding priorities for the next highway bill.

Hundreds of those comments came from truck drivers asking for such things as truck parking and restroom access at shipper and receiver facilities. And, of course, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association provided a comprehensive list of “Pro-Trucker” provisions for Congress to include when the current surface transportation authorization bill expires next fall.

However, it is important to remember that the DOT and lawmakers also received plenty of comments from groups asking for the highway bill to include agenda items that most truckers oppose. Those requests include increasing truck size and weight limits, lowering the interstate driving age to 18, creating an easier path for autonomous trucks and mandating unique electronic identifiers, side underride guards and hair testing.

Truck size and weight

Although OOIDA, the Truckload Carriers Association, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Advocates for Auto and Highway Safety all oppose efforts to increase the maximum truck size and weight, the provision remains a priority for the American Trucking Associations.

The current weight limit is 80,000 pounds. In recent years, there have been efforts in Congress to increase the limit to 91,000 pounds.

During a House hearing in March, the Shipper Coalition’s Ryan Lindsey characterized the increase as “modest.”

“One such proposal is a pilot program to modestly increasing the gross-vehicle-weight limit on the interstate system from the current limit of 80,000 pounds to 91,000 pounds or the bridge formula limit, whichever is lower, for vehicles while operating in the program,” Lindsey said. “This proposal would impose important conditions on participation that protect the public interest, including the addition of the extra axle, weight distribution requirements of the bridge formula and per-axle limits.”

ATA’s comments to the DOT indicated support for the Variance Act (HR2920, S2108) and the CARS Act (HR2948). All of the bills involve weight increases.

OOIDA, meanwhile, believes such increases are a losing proposition for small-business truckers.

“OOIDA opposes controversial proposals to increase the size and weight of CMVs, which would reduce safety and adversely impact small trucking businesses,” the Association wrote. “In fact, allowing bigger and heavier trucks on our roads would only benefit shippers and a handful of large corporate motor carriers.”

Lowering the interstate driving age

Listed among ATA’s workforce development priorities is a continued effort to allow under-21 drivers to operate in interstate commerce. Currently, drivers as young as 18 can operate intrastate but are not allowed to cross state lines.

ATA contends the change is needed due to a supposed driver shortage.

OOIDA, conversely, contends not only that there is no driver shortage but also that allowing a kid fresh out of high school to operate a tractor-trailer from Florida to Washington would produce negative safety outcomes.

Instead, OOIDA believes lawmakers should consider establishing a 150-mile radius for younger drivers that would allow them to cross state lines.

“The solution to this problem is not suddenly permitting that inexperienced driver to cross the country without limitations, entering terrain and experiencing elements they find unfamiliar and have not been trained to handle safely,” OOIDA wrote.

America Drives Act

ATA also wants Congress to include the America Drives Act (HR4661) in the next highway bill.

The legislation introduced by Rep. Vince Fong, R-Calif., would preempt state laws pertaining to autonomous commercial vehicles while supporting the deployment and regulation of autonomous vehicles in interstate commerce.

If this proposal becomes law, states would not be allowed to prohibit the operation of commercial motor vehicles with Level 4 or Level 5 automated driving systems based on the absence of a human occupant.

“HR4661 would similarly push the deployment of AV trucks without establishing the necessary federal oversight to prioritize safety performance over private investment returns,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in comments. “OOIDA supports mandatory testing, safety and crash-reporting requirements that will provide the public with direct and easy access to information about AV performance.”

Unique electronic identifiers

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance advocated for universal electronic vehicle identifiers to be required.

“The universal electronic vehicle identifier will aid inspectors in selecting the vehicles on the roadway that are most in need of an inspection or intervention,” CVSA wrote in comments signed by Executive Director Collin B. Mooney. “For example, a system that uses the universal electronic vehicle identifier could flag vehicles that are operating under a federal or state out-of-service order.”

Opponents of the requirement refer to it as “Trackers on Truckers.”

“Truckers strongly oppose the CVSA proposal to mandate the use of Universal Electronic Identifiers …” OOIDA wrote. “Our members have been extremely clear that this concept is an unwarranted intrusion into their privacy, as well as an overly costly and burdensome requirement that does nothing to improve their efficiency or safety. Due to the absence of any research demonstrating how the use of UEI technology would improve safety, the motivation for pursuing this mandate appears to be nothing more than adding convenience for enforcement agencies.”

Side underride guards

The Advocates for Auto and Highway Safety are continuing their push for a side underride guard mandate into the next highway bill.

“This critical safety equipment can prevent a passenger vehicle from traveling underneath a trailer during a crash,” the group wrote. “Yet, for decades the federal safety standards for rear underride guards were woefully outdated.”

OOIDA said that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has consistently concluded that a mandate would be impractical and cost-prohibitive.

“Truckers hold a number of concerns about mandating underride equipment, specifically side underride guards,” OOIDA wrote. “These include operational and safety challenges regarding rail-crossings, loading docks and low ground clearances, as well as equipment damage resulting from curbs, roundabouts, speed bumps and other highway features. Additionally, there are no commercially available side underride guards that have demonstrated a capability to fully prevent passenger compartment intrusion among passenger vehicles in highway driving conditions, raising serious concerns about their purported efficacy and benefits.”

Hair testing

ATA and the Truckload Carriers Association want hair testing to be permitted as an alterative to urine testing for drug screening in the trucking industry.

“We ask that the U.S. DOT and Health and Human Services finalize and approve hair testing as an accepted alternative testing method without further delay,” TCA wrote.

OOIDA said there are still too many unanswered questions regarding hair testing.

“We do know hair testing can lead to false positives because of environmental contamination and the interference of cosmetic treatment on the analysis of hair,” OOIDA wrote. “Variances in hair types have also posed difficulties in standardizing drug testing. Hair shape, size, color, texture, formation and other qualities vary by race, sex, age and position on the scalp. Not surprisingly, all these limitations have led to discriminatory employment practices.” LL