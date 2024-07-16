Trucking groups receive extension in AB5 appeal

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the California Trucking Association were recently granted additional time to file their opening briefs in a lawsuit against California’s Assembly Bill 5.

The two trucking groups argue that the state’s worker classification law, known as AB5, violates the U.S. Constitution. In April, OOIDA and the California Trucking Association filed a notice to take the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Opening briefs were due July 5, but the groups received an extension and now have until Aug. 5 to make their initial arguments to the court.

It’s the next step in a yearslong battle over the controversial California law.

What is AB5?

California signed AB5 into law in 2019. The law is based on the ABC Test and requires a business to demonstrate three factors are established before a worker can be considered an independent contractor.

The B prong of the ABC Test requires the worker being used as an independent contractor to provide a service that is outside the company’s usual course of business. The concern from trucking is that the law would prevent an owner-operator from leasing his truck to a motor carrier, because the service is not outside the company’s normal business.

The case

Soon after the law was passed, the California Trucking Association filed a lawsuit, and a preliminary injunction preventing AB5 from being applied to the trucking industry was granted. In 2022, the case was kicked back to the lower courts after the Supreme Court declined to hear arguments related to AB5 being in violation of the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act.

OOIDA then joined the case as an intervenor to represent out-of-state truckers who could be harmed by the California law.

The trucking groups have argued that AB5 imposes undue burdens on interstate commerce in violation of the Commerce Clause.

On March 15, District Court Judge Roger Benitez ruled in favor of the state.

“In the end, AB5 does not offend the core constitutional principle of prohibiting purposeful discrimination against interstate commerce,” Benitez wrote. “And while AB5 had economic effects, the effects do not confirm purposeful discrimination against interstate commerce in the design of AB5. Although courts are not well-equipped to do such weighing, when it comes to weighing the burdens of AB5 against the salutary effects … it does not appear that the pure economic burdens on out-of-state worker-drivers and freight hauling firms substantially outweigh the in-state benefits of correctly classifying worker-drivers as employees.”

OOIDA and the California Trucking Association then elected to appeal the ruling to the Ninth Circuit.

“OOIDA respectfully disagrees with the legal basis for the decision issued by the district court,” the Association wrote in a statement. “OOIDA appeals this decision with the hope that the Ninth Circuit will agree with OOIDA and reverse it.”

If the case remains on schedule, the trucking groups will submit their opening briefs by Aug. 5. The state will then have until Sept. 4 to respond. LL