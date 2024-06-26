Trucking costs up, study says

Operational trucking costs have increased compared to the previous year, according to the American Transportation Research Institute’s 2024 Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking.

This report, released annually, analyzes line-item costs, operating efficiencies and revenue benchmarks by fleet sector and size.

In its analysis, ATRI found the overall marginal cost of operating a truck was $2.27 per mile in 2023. That was an increase of less than 1% from the previous year, but when surcharge-protected fuel costs were subtracted, the cost per mile increased by nearly 7%.

The report also found that:

Truck and trailer payments increased by almost 9%

Driver wages increased around 8%

Repair and maintenance fees were up by 3%

Truck insurance premiums grew by 12.5% after two years of negligible change

Deadhead mileage increased to 16% for all non-tank operations

Driver turnover was up 5% in the truckload sector

Additionally, average operating margins were 6% or lower in all fleet sizes and sectors other than less-than-truckload. Truckload and specialized sectors saw drops in per-mile or per-truck revenue. Expenses outside of the core marginal line-items increased as a share of total revenue for most sectors, according to the ATRI report.

“These pressures combined with low freight rates strained profitability across the industry,” ATRI said.

The full 2024 Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking is available online.

OOIDA Foundation research

ATRI’s report aligns with the OOIDA Foundation’s monthly freight market outlooks, which have reported “elevated” or “high” trucking operation costs since it began releasing these reports in August 2022.

“Understanding the current and future state of the freight market is critically important for an owner-operator to be successful,” the Foundation said. “These updates are designed to help the owner-operator gain insight into the current conditions of today’s freight market.”

In its latest report, released in May, operating costs were again high. That combined with other indicators led the Foundation to maintain a negative outlook while reiterating that a new freight cycle won’t occur this year. LL

