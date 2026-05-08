Trucking costs examined

According to recent trucking industry analysis, operational costs are at or above historic levels in many areas.

Fuel prices remain unstable due to global conflict, while equipment payments, insurance and maintenance costs have also risen in recent weeks.

Keeping these and other operational costs, fixed and variable, top of mind is especially critical for small-business truckers.

OOIDA is encouraging participation in a study examining trucking-related costs.

The American Transportation Research Institute is conducting its annual for-hire motor carrier data collection to support studies on industry productivity, driver issues and fuel efficiency.

This survey has become a barometer of freight market conditions and a benchmark for motor carriers across sectors, from owner-operators to mega fleets, ATRI said.

“We believe it’s important to collaborate with other industry stakeholders to provide truckers a voice in critical research that matters most to their everyday operations,” the Foundation said.

Driver pay, equipment expenditures, insurance premiums, non-revenue mileage, driver utilization, mileage between breakdowns and revenue per truck per week are among the cost metrics tracked by the ATRI report.

ATRI said all the data collected from the survey, including personal, organizational and financial information, will be kept confidential and never released for public use under any circumstance. Non-disclosure agreements can be signed upon request.

The 2025 cost data survey is focused on tractor-trailer operations.

Participating motor carriers will now receive a customized report comparing their costs and operations with an anonymized peer group in the same sector and of similar size.

Customized reports for multiyear participants will also include year-over-year comparisons.

Carriers with multiple operating fleets may submit data for each fleet separately. Owner-operators will be linked to a new, streamlined form tailored to their operations, ATRI said.

The final published report will be presented in an aggregated, non-identifying format.

Data for the survey can be submitted online or using the PDF form on the ATRI website.

For-hire motor carriers have until May 15 to complete the survey. LL

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