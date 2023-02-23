Trucking company wants to use learner’s permit holders for apprentice program

February 23, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

A Pennsylvania trucking company wants the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to let it use under-21 commercial learner’s permit holders for the agency’s apprentice pilot program.

Pitt Ohio, which is based in Pittsburgh, asked the agency for an exemption from the requirement that participants must hold a commercial driver’s license before enrolling in the program. A notice of the request was published in the Federal Register on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The company contends that it would “have less difficulty recruiting drivers to participate” in FMCSA’s Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program if the exemption is granted.

Pitt Ohio estimates that 25 learner’s permit holders would operate under the exemption each year.

As part of the request, the company said the commercial learner’s permit holders would still need to meet all of the remaining apprentice requirements, as well as the existing regulatory requirements for permit holders. That would include needing the presence of a CDL holder in the passenger seat.

FMCSA announced the creation of its apprenticeship pilot program in January 2022, as is required through the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Acts. The agency opened the application process in July.

Opposition to under-21 interstate drivers

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has opposed any measures to reduce the minimum interstate commercial driving age from 21 to 18, saying it would have a negative effect on safety.

In addition, the motivation for lowering the driving creation age is the assertion that there is a shortage of truck drivers, and OOIDA argues that there is no shortage. Instead, OOIDA says the problem is a retention issue at large carriers, because of low wages and poor working conditions.

How to comment

The public will have 30 days to comment on Pitt Ohio’s exemption request. To do so, go to the regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0057. LL

Land Line’s SJ Munoz contributed to this report.

 

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy

Uncategorized

Truck driver in fatal 2019 motorcycle crash faces extradition

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, cleared of all charges in a fatal 2019 New Hampshire crash with seven motorcycles, now may be forced to leave the U.S.

By Chuck Robinson | February 13

"Welcome to Wyoming" sign on eastbound Interstate 80 Phot by Famartin

Uncategorized

Wyoming waives regulations for propane haulers

Wyoming has declared an emergency due to low supplies of propane. The state is also included in FMCSA’s regional emergency through Feb. 15.

By SJ Munoz | January 23

Department of Labor seal

Uncategorized

Department of Labor rule must consider diversity of trucking, OOIDA says

The Department of Labor must find a way to thread the needle with its worker classification rule in trucking, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | December 14

No Idling, idle-free zone sign Image by Eli Duke

Uncategorized

Idling time limit for cars and trucks topic of New Jersey bill

A bill introduced at the New Jersey statehouse would revise the time limit for idling of many cars and trucks in the state.

By Keith Goble | November 22