Trucking company owner’s lack of regulatory knowledge dooms H-2B application

A trucking company owner applying for H-2B truck drivers learned a valuable lesson on knowing the rules and navigating the regulatory and legal landscape.

Texas-based MN Trucking recently had its application seeking 15 H-2B truck drivers denied. Although the Office of Foreign Labor Certification brought up issues regarding the company’s claim of peakload need, not adhering to a simple deadline was what ultimately doomed the application.

MN Trucking works as a subcontractor hauling waste dirt and other bulk materials for government construction and demolition projects. Contracts are typically for a year and are continuously renewed depending on the length of the project, according to Department of Labor documents.

In its application, MN Trucking claimed it employs 14 U.S. truck drivers. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety and Fitness Electronic Records, the company has three power units and three drivers.

Gilmer Mendoza-Lemus, the company owner, stated in his application that his goal was to expand to other cities and states. He claimed gaining access to H-2B truck drivers would help him and his company “achieve our purpose.” However, Mendoza-Lemus also claimed that he could not expand his business due to a lack of drivers.

“The reason for the job opportunity is because we have exhausted our resources in finding U.S. citizens or residents of legal status in the United States,” Mendoza-Lemus said in the application. “We have conducted several interviews with potential candidates who do not show up or do not meet the requirements for this position or who have passed the drug test mandated by the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.”

MN Trucking’s application requested 15 H-2B truck drivers for a one-year period from May 2024 to May 2025 based on a peakload temporary need.

On May 2, the Office of Foreign Labor Certification issued a notice of deficiency informing MN Trucking that it did not establish that the H-2B truck driver job opportunity was temporary in nature. The certifying officer requested documentation to address the deficiencies. Per regulations, MN Trucking had 10 business days to either submit the requested documents or request an administrative review. If a proper response was not submitted within that time, the application would be denied with no chance of appeal.

Just prior to the deadline, MN Trucking responded to the notice of deficiency by asking for a few more days to gather the necessary documents. That request was rejected, as regulations do not provide for an extension. Consequently, the H-2B truck driver application was denied after the 10-day response period lapsed.

Undeterred, MN Trucking requested administrative review of the denial, accompanied by 300 pages of additional documentation.

In his brief, Mendoza-Lemus acknowledged this was his first time using the H-2B labor certification process and that he was unfamiliar with the procedures.

Although Administrative Law Judge Drew Swank expressed some sympathy for Mendoza-Lemus’ lack of knowledge, he affirmed the denial. Swank advised him to consider outside professional help with future applications.

“The undersigned acknowledges the employer’s statements in its request for review and brief that it is new to the H-2B program and is still ‘learning the intricacies of regulatory processes such as the H-2B Visa Labor Certification,’” Swank wrote in his order. “As the program regulatory provisions are complex, it may be advisable for the employer to seek counsel in filing any future applications.” LL

