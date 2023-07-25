Trucking company owes more than $51K in back wages

The U.S. Department of Labor has ordered Timmonsville, S.C.-based Ard Trucking to pay more than $51,000 in back wages.

According to a DOL news release, investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Ard Trucking paid 11 employees straight-time rates for all hours worked, including overtime hours. Consequently, the trucking company failed to pay the required time-and-a-half overtime premium for hours over 40 in a workweek.

That’s a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act as the motor carrier overtime exemption in the FLSA doesn’t apply to dispatchers and other office personnel.

Ard Trucking also required one employee to pay for uniforms when they resigned from the company, causing the worker’s average hourly pay rate to drop below the federal minimum wage. In addition, the employer failed to maintain a record of work hours for some employees, an FLSA recordkeeping violation.

In total, Ard Trucking owes $25,693 in back overtime wages and $25,693 in liquidated damages.

“Not paying workers their full and legally earned wages is unethical and illegal. Employers have a legal obligation to pay employees for all hours they worked,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, S.C., said in a statement. “Employers must follow these standards and make sure their employees take home every cent they’ve earned. An employer’s failure to comply with the law can have costly consequences.”

One employee, Angela Murphy, a former compliance and safety specialist at Ard Trucking, worked more than 40 hours a week without overtime pay.

“My husband had been diagnosed with cancer and our medical expenses increased significantly,” Murphy said in a DOL news release. “As his illness worsened, I was working on-call after my regular shift and on weekends without additional pay.”

Murphy received more than $15,000 in back wages and damages because of Ard Trucking’s overtime violations.

“I read the Department of Labor’s poster at work and then went to the Wage and Hour Division’s website to file a complaint,” Murphy said. “The complaint process was easy and the investigator was amazing. He did a thorough and efficient job investigating the company. Most importantly, he took me seriously and kept his word by doing what he said he would do.”

Employers and workers can call the Wage and Hour Division confidentially with questions. The department will assist workers, regardless of their immigration status, and staff can speak with callers in more than 200 languages through the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

According to its website, Ard Trucking has more than 200 employees. The trucking company has five terminals in Lebanon, Tenn., Timmonsville, S.C., Greenwood, S.C., Georgetown, S.C., and Hemingway, S.C. LL