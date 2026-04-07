Trucking company didn’t allow Christian driver to attend church, EEOC says

A trucking company is accused of violating federal law for failing to allow a Christian truck driver to attend Sunday church services.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against California-based Blue Eagle Contracting, saying the company refused to make accommodations for a Christian driver.

“Employers are bound by federal law to explore a range of possible accommodations to ensure that employees retain their right to freely exercise their faith,” said Christopher Green, district director for the EEOC’s San Francisco District Office.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, Blue Eagle hired Paul Gerstman on Sept. 24, 2022, to drive a bulk mail delivery route between Reno and Tonopah, Nev., four days each week, during the day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and during the evening on Fridays.

From Sept. 24, 2022, to Nov. 19, 2022, Gerstman’s schedule did not conflict with his desire to attend Sunday morning church services. However, another truck driver resigned in November. According to court documents, Gerstman informed Blue Eagle that he would work the weekend day shift, but only until the company could hire a replacement driver because he needed to attend church on Sundays.

For at least four weeks, the company required Gerstman to work on Sundays despite his complaints. On Dec. 17, 2022, Gerstman’s supervisor allegedly denied his accommodation via text. Gerstman resigned shortly after Dec. 17, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that Blue Eagle’s failure to accommodate the truck driver’s sincerely held religious beliefs ultimately compelled him to leave his job and that the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Employers are required to comply with federal law to prevent discrimination based on religion,” said Mariko Ashley, senior EEOC trial attorney. “To force employees to choose between exercising their religious beliefs and their livelihoods, absent undue burden on the employer, violates the law and the EEOC will hold employers accountable.”

As of April 5, Blue Eagle had not filed a response to the EEOC complaint. LL