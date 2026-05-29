Trucking and NASCAR: A match made in heaven

The American Truck Historical Society is giving truckers a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience while helping to preserve the history of trucking.

The Kansas City, Mo.-based nonprofit recently announced a fundraising raffle to benefit its Building Maintenance Campaign. The winner of the raffle will receive a pair of VIP NASCAR Cup Series tickets to the Sept. 27 race at Kansas Speedway.

Raffle tickets are on sale now for $5 per ticket, and can be purchased at the group’s Kansas City headquarters or on-site during the upcoming ATHS National Convention and Truck Show. According to ATHS, the proceeds from the raffle will help “preserve the Society’s headquarters and mission for generations to come.”

The winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, June 5, during the ATHS Awards Banquet hosted at the annual convention.

The ATHS National Convention – which celebrates the history of the trucking industry – will be held June 2-6 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield, Mo.

“This year’s location carries special significance as this year Route 66 celebrates 100 years,” ATHS wrote in a news release. “As a historic hub along Route 66, Springfield provides the perfect backdrop for a gathering that honors the legacy and evolution of trucking in the United States.”

The annual event offers an impressive display of hundreds of trucks, ranging from meticulously restored classics to rare working rigs. On top of all the trucks, the convention offers a full schedule of activities, including hands-on demonstrations, vendor exhibits and memorabilia. There will also be an evening light show.

“Whether you’re a lifelong trucking enthusiast or simply looking for a unique summer experience, the 2026 National Convention and Truck Show promises a week of history, horsepower and unforgettable memories,” ATHS said.

Pre-registration for the event is now closed, but on-site registration will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on June 2. Spectator gate daily passes are $15 for ATHS members and $20 for non-members. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.

More details about the schedule of events can be found here. LL