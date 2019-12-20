Trucking among most fatal occupations, according to federal report

December 20, 2019

Tyson Fisher

|

Among all occupations in the U.S., driving a truck is one of the most dangerous, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statisitics’ fatal occupational injuries report.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released official numbers of occupational fatalities for 2018. Broadly speaking, driver/sales workers and truck drivers had the most fatalities compared with other groups with 966 deaths.

When narrowing down to more detailed occupations, heavy and tractor-trailer truck driver had the most fatalities at 831, according to the report.

Accounting for all occupations, transportation incidents were the most common event leading to an occupational death. With a 1% increase to 2,080 deaths, transportation-related incidents account for 40% of the 5,250 total work-related fatalities. Other fatal events include:

  • Violence and other injuries by persons/animals up 2.5% to 828 deaths.
  • Fall/slip/trip down 11% to 791 deaths.
  • Contact with objects and equipment up 12% to 786 deaths.
  • Exposure to harmful substances or environments up 17% to 621 deaths.
  • Fire or explosion up 6.5% to 115 deaths.

Among transportation occupation incidents, the most common type was a roadway incident involving a motor vehicle (1,276 fatalities). Within that category, the most fatalities (677) derived from a roadway collision with another vehicle. Narrowed down even further, a collision with a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic was the most common (243 deaths).

The increase in deaths due to violence was largely the result of an 11% increase in work-related suicides. Also noteworthy, unintentional overdoses while at work increased by 12% to 305, the sixth consecutive annual increase in that category.

Proportional to the number of employees, several occupations are more deadly than driving a truck. Per 100,000 full-time employees, the national average rate is 3.5 fatalities. However, the fatality for loggers is 97.6, followed by fishing workers (77.4), aircraft pilots/engineers (58.9) and roofers (51.5). The rate for truckers is 26.

When separating independent workers from employees, truck drivers still rank the highest. Heavy and tractor trailer-truck drivers had the most deaths among independent workers (96), followed by first-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers (61) and construction laborers (48).

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

OOIDA provides answers about drug and alcohol clearinghouse

News

OOIDA provides answers about drug and alcohol clearinghouse

Not sure what you need to do to stay compliant with the drug and alcohol clearinghouse before Jan. 6. OOIDA will walk you through the process.

By Mark Schremmer | December 20

NAFTA gears

News

October NAFTA value marks first decline streak since 2016

NAFTA freight suffered its largest year-to-year loss for 2019 in October, while at the same time experiencing the second-largest monthly gain for the year.

By Tyson Fisher | December 20

OOIDA logo Board of Directors nominees

News

OOIDA needs Board of Directors nominations by year end

OOIDA Board of Director nominees must have at least five consecutive years of commercial truck driving experience and of active Association membership.

By Land Line Staff | December 20

House passes USMCA

News

House passes USMCA; OOIDA applauds trucking provisions

By a large margin, the House of Representatives passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which includes provisions protecting U.S. truckers.

By Tyson Fisher | December 20